Hyundai Kona Electric Recalled In India – Over Battery Fire Issues Reported Globally

Hyundai Kona competes with other electric crossovers such as MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV in India

While electric vehicles (EVs) have already established a wide footprint in many international markets, Indian consumers are still warming up to the idea of vehicles running on batteries and electric motors. However, since its technology is relatively new to the automotive world, we often get to see many defects come across with regards to EVs.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday stated that they will be recalling 456 units of its electric crossover Kona. The company added that the selected models have been manufactured between 1 April 2020 and 31 October 2020.

Cause of recall

The South Korean automaker added that it initiated a recall to inspect the problem with its high-voltage battery system in its electric crossover. This is in line with cases of Kona Electric catching fire recently. As many as 13 such incidents have been reported in overseas countries including one each in Canada and Austria. It is being speculated that the high voltage battery system in Kona might be the reason behind this fire.

Hyundai has assured its customers that all defects will be checked and resolved free of cost. It further added that all Kona Electric owners will be notified about this in a phased manner after which customers can bring their cars to their nearest authorized Hyundai Electric vehicle dealers.

Other Cases of recall

The safety recall has been deemed as a proactive response to a suspected defective production of high-voltage batteries used in the vehicles. Similar cases of recall might be issued in other countries where the electric UV is retailed.

This is not the first time that Kona Electric has been issued a recall. Earlier this year, the brand had issued a recall in regards to software updates and battery replacements. This recall involved Kona electric crossover manufactured between September 2017 and March 2020.

Batteries used in Kona Electric are made by LG Chem Ltd. LG said that it has conducted a joint experiment with Hyundai to recreate fire but it did not. Therefore, the fire could not be attributed to faulty battery cells and so the exact cause of fire is yet to be known.

Kona EV in India

Hyundai launched its first EV offering in India in April 2019 at a price of Rs 23.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The electrified crossover UV is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor which results in an output of 135 Bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque.

It has an ARAI certified single-charge driving range of up to 452 km. Using a simple home AC charger, it takes around 6-10 hours for batteries to get fully charged. On using a DC fast charger it takes around 57 minutes for the battery to juice from 0 to 80 percent.