KTM 200 Duke LED headlight variant arrives at dealer – Walkaround

The new KTM 200 Duke LED headlight will sell alongside halogen headlight model

Back in 2012, 200 Duke was how KTM began its operations in India. Fast forwarding to 2023, 200 Duke is one of the best selling KTM. Now in a new gen avatar, it gets the same design and body as its elder 250 Duke and 390 Duke, but lacks a few features. KTM is bringing the 200 Duke one step closer to its elder siblings by giving it LED headlights.

This is the same unit as the one found on 250 Duke and 390 Duke. KTM is keeping the halogen headlight version on sale as well, making LED headlights an option. Halogen headlight unit continues to be on offer with a version of 200 Duke and 125 Duke.

KTM 200 Duke LED Headlights variant launched

Until now, LED headlights were only part of 390 Duke and 250 Duke. If you take the 250 Duke, which was launched in 2017, it featured halogen headlights until the BS6 model was launched in 2020. One might say, KTM is adding LED headlight tech lower in the hierarchy, step by step. Will this LED headlight make its way on 125 Duke as well?

That said, not all of 390 Duke’s tech goes down the hierarchy. For example, a TFT screen is still exclusive with 390 Duke, while 250 Duke, 200 Duke and 125 Duke still make do with LCD infotainment screens. Take a look at the walkaround video of KTM Duke 200 led headlight variant below, credited to Knots Rider.

Sticking with headlights, this LED headlight unit is far brighter and delivers better spread and intensity than halogen ones. KTM 200 Duke LED headlight edition will cost Rs. 1.97 lakh (ex-sh) as opposed to almost Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-sh) for the 200 Duke with halogen headlights. This makes the LED headlight equipped variant around Rs. 4,000 more expensive (ex-sh) than halogen headlight variant.

Speaking of variants, KTM will be selling both LED and halogen headlight variants alongside each other. So, buyers aren’t forced to opt for a costlier option. KTM has not bundled any other feature additions to this Rs. 4,000 increment.

The same motorcycle as before mechanically

Mechanically, there won’t be any changes. So, the same 199.5cc single cylinder engine with 24.67 bhp of power and 19.3 Nm of torque will continue duties. Other notable elements are 6-speed gearbox, liquid cooling setup, WP Apex 43 mm USD front forks from, WP Apex rear mono-shock, 4-pot front caliper, dual channel ABS, 17” alloy wheels with 110-section front and 150-section rear tyre and more.