KTM 250 Adventure Leaks From Dealer Showcase Event – Launch Soon

Upon its launch, the KTM 250 Adventure will compete against the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan

KTM is all set to make its fans beaming with joy by introducing its entry-level adventure tourer. The Austrian bike maker is expected to launch the 250 Adventure soon around the festive season later this month. Ahead of that, KTM India has showcased the motorcycle to their dealers in India.

KTM had earlier revealed its plan to launch the 250 Adventure motorcycle in the first quarter of 2020. However, that as not happened. Instead, BAJAJ-KTM launched Husqvarna 250 Twins in February. The launch of KTM 250 was further delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. But now it seems the Austrian brand is finally ready to launch its entry-level tourer.

The company is currently formulating the pre-launch training process of the upcoming 250 Adventure. Although KTM has not officially revealed this upcoming motorcycle, from the leaked video and spy shots plenty of details can be obtained. Below is the leaked video from the dealer showcase event of KTM 250 Adventure in India, giving the first look at the upcoming motorcycle.

Design

From the images seen until now, it can be said that the 250 Adventure will be an amalgam of 250 Duke and 390 Adventure. Much of its design has been inspired by its elder sibling. However, it is expected to get the single-piece headlamp instead of the split headlamp setup in the new 390 Adventure. Also to keep the cost in check, it is expected to be a halogen unit although it could be equipped with LED DRLs.

Features

In KTM’s product portfolio, the 250 Adventure will be placed above 250 Duke at a premium of Rs 30,000-35,000. For this additional premium, the 250 Adventure will get KTM 390 Adventure-like styling and some extra features. This includes a TFT instrument cluster unlike the LCD unit present in its naked sibling.

This unit will read out essential information but may miss out Bluetooth connectivity present in 390 Adventure. Since being an entry-level bike, the younger adventure tourer is also set to miss other features such as offroad ABS, traction control system, ride by wire and multiple riding modes.

Mechanical Details

The 250 Adventure will draw its power from the same 249cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which also powers its naked sibling. This unit is capable enough to produce 30 bhp at 9000rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

Hardware used on the bike is expected to be the same as 390 Adventure which means it will be built on the same steel trellis frame. Suspension duties will be carried out by WP Apex 43 mm USD at front and mono-shock at rear. The 250 Adventure is expected to be priced around Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) which will be about Rs 65k lower than 390 Adventure.