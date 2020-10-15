KTM 250 Adventure Colour Options Detailed – Exp Price Rs 2.3 Lakhs

The 249 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor has 30 hp and 25 Nm of torque on tap, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox

New KTM 250 Adventure was recently spied at a dealer event and it is likely to be introduced in the coming weeks. The quarter-liter version of the adventure tourer was supposed to be launched earlier this year but the pandemic has pushed timeline quite significantly.

KTM 250 Adventure colours

We can confirm that the KTM 250 Adventure will be available in two liveries. Of course one of them is a theme dominated by the brand’s quintessential orange. The second one has black as its primary colour with orange decals.

While the bodywork is identical to the 390 Adventure, the livery serves as a distinguishing factor between the two variants. Also, as expected, the 250 Adventure ditches the 390’s vertically bifurcated full-LED headlamp in favour of a halogen unit with integrated LED DRLs.

KTM Adventure to get more accessible

When the KTM 250 Adventure goes on sale later this month, it will become the Austrian brand’s most affordable adventure tourer. With an attractive pricing, the quarter liter motorcycle is expected to be an important volume generator for the company in India and select export markets.

It is expected to be priced in the Rs 2.3 lakh range, ex-sh. In the domestic market, the 250 Adventure will lock horns with the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and Hero X-pulse 200.

Specifications and equipment

The soon-to-be-launched KTM is powered by a familiar 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which outputs an impressive 30 hp and 24 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch. Same motor currently serves the 250 Duke and the Husqvarna 250 twins.

The trellis frame, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-purpose tyres, WP front and rear suspension systems are identical to the 390 Adventure’s. It will also get the premium features like Bluetooth connectivity via fully digital TFT instrument cluster. It remains to be seen if it will get features like off-road ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire, rides modes and so on, in a bid to arrive at a competitive price point.

Price

KTM is known for getting its pricing absolutely spot on. We expect the 250 Adventure to be retailed with a price tag of around INR 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom), making it significantly cheaper than the 390 Adventure which retails at INR 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Husqvarna’s 250 twins have been raking up decent volumes in India post lockdown, and we expect the 250 Adventure to improve this platform’s economies of scale quite significantly.