KTM 250 Adventure Vs Benelli TRK 251 – 250cc ADV Specs Comparo

Benelli TRK 251 also competes against other adventure tourers such as Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW G 310 GS

Benelli recently launched its entry-level adventure tourer TRK 251 earlier this month which turned out to be the fifth launch from the Chinese-owned Italian bikemaker this year. Launched at a price of Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom), it has been directly pitted against KTM 250 Adventure in India.

Besides being closely priced to each other, both motorcycles have similarities in specifications and features as well. Let us closely look at some of their details and how both adventure tourers fare against each other.

Dimensions & Features

While KTM seems to offer better dynamics, Benelli offers better handling thanks to its compact dimensions. TRK 251 is shorter, narrower and lighter which should make it more rider-friendly in comparison to 250 Adventure. Benelli also offers a saddle that is far more accessible at 800mm as opposed to an 855mm seat height offered by KTM.

However, the latter offers a much better ground clearance of 200mm as opposed to 170mm in Benelli. In terms of features, both motorcycles offer a host of gizmos. Some of the common features include a digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS and LED DRLs. While KTM misses out on an LED headlamp, it edges past Benelli with an automatic headlamp function. TRK also receives a USB charger as standard fitment.

Hardware Specs

Even the hardware configurations used in 250 Adventure are superior to those used in TRK 251. The suspension setup employed in TRK 251 consists of simple telescopic forks at front and a telescopic oil damped coil spring at rear. On the other hand, its Austrian counterpart features a suspension setup sourced from WP Apex comprising upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock absorber.

KTM also gets a stronger braking setup with a larger 320mm disc up front in comparison to a 280mm disc in Benelli. The latter, however, gets a larger rear brake with a 240mm disc. TRK rides on 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends but 250 Adventure gets a larger 19-inch wheel at front. All these factors should combine to give different riding dynamics in both bikes.

Powertrain Specs

Starting with performance, both motorcycles are powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled motor but they differ in their engine output. While Benelli puts out 25.47 bhp and 21.2 Nm of peak torque, KTM edges past it with a greater output of 29.5 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox, however, TKR only gets a simple wet multi-plate clutch whereas KTM benefits from a slipper clutch.

As already mentioned about prices, KTM 250 Adventure is slightly more affordable at Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, KTM appears to be slightly more value for money when one considers performance of both bikes.