KTM 390 Custom Motorcycle By Rajputana Is Ready For Track

The KTM 390 Kush custom motorcycle receives aftermarket Brembo brake kit, new fuel tank, a rear sub-frame and slick tyres

Rajputana Customs is known for some of the most tasteful custom motorcycles ever to have come from India. From Triumphs to Harley Davidsons to Royal Enfields, the Jaipur-based outfit has come up with some beautiful projects both independently and in collaboration with the OEMs. Latest bespoke motorcycle to get the Rajputana treatment is a KTM 390 which goes by the name Kush.

KTM 390 Kush

Commissioned by one Kush Bhansali, the KTM 390 Kush custom motorcycle hardly has any visual relationship with the donor motorcycle in a typical Rajputana fashion. The most significant visual feature of the custom KTM 390 is its new muscular fuel tank in a unique brown paint job. The pronounced knee indents with black plastic padding add to the sporty appeal.

While the motorcycle retains the trellis frame which is now painted in grey instead of the flashy, Rajputana customs has equipped it with a completely bespoke rear sub-frame which appears to be made of machined aluminium.

It also doubles up as a tailpiece and accommodates a thin saddle and custom LED taillight. A shield like panel at the front houses eccentrically placed LED headlight elements. An edgy engine cowl round off the minimal bodywork.

Salient features

While technical details are not available, one look is all you need to know that this motorcycle has no intentions of being road legal. The motorcycle eschews turn indicators and is equipped with slick track spec tyres.

The aggressive clip-on handlebars and rear-set foot pegs makes for a sporty riding posture. The KTM 390 comes factory fitted with top-shelf WP suspension system which the custom motorcycle builders opted not to fiddle with but the 17-inch wheels were ditched in favor of custom spoke units.

While the front and rear brake discs appear to have been carried forward, the master cylinder and circuit have been upgraded to aftermarket Brembo kit. The dual-channel ABS system seems to be retained. Like any other quintessential Rajputana mod, the KTM 390 Kush sports bespoke exhaust pipe with a golden tipped sleek black canister.

Engine

There are no obvious evidence of any engine related modifications but that is not surprising. The stock 373.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor with its 44 hp and Nm of torque already has ample performance to boot. The custom motorcycle is devoid of several components of the stock bike, making it lightweight. So, even without any performance enhancement, the Kush should be peppier than the stock motorcycle.

Pricing details of the modification are not available but given the extent of changes and new components, we estimate the project to have costed over INR 1 lakh. It would have taken quite a few weeks to execute.

