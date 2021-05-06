KTM 750 Duke, ADV Launch Next Year – To Be Made In China By CFMOTO

Manufactured in China, KTM’s 750cc motorcycles could be offered at an affordable price point

As part of their joint venture with China based CFMoto, KTM is currently developing an entirely new 750cc platform. The global unveil of these new KTM motorcycles is scheduled to take place by 2022.

KTM has a partnership with CFMoto since 2011. The latter is responsible for importing and selling KTM motorcycles in China. In 2020, CFMoto also started manufacturing KTM motorcycles, as part of KTM’s expansion strategy in China. This partnership is something similar to the arrangement that KTM has with Bajaj in India.

KTM 750cc motorcycles – what to expect

Initially, the 750cc platform will be used to develop 750 Duke, 750 Adventure and 750 Supermoto. The 750 Duke will work as a replacement for 790 Duke, which is expected to be discontinued. KTM has already introduced the new 890 range, so 790cc range may no longer be required. KTM 750cc motorcycles will be positioned between the 890cc range and upcoming KTM 490cc parallel-twin range.

The 490cc range will be manufactured in India by Bajaj at its production facility in Chakan, near Pune. It will serve the needs of both domestic markets and exports.

There’s still very little that’s known about KTM’s new 750cc range. In terms of pricing, KTM 750cc motorcycles could be relatively affordable in comparison to 790cc range. However, don’t expect KTM to cut down on features to reduce cost.

Offering a range of high-tech features is one of the key USPs of KTM motorcycles. It’s unlikely that the company would want to compromise on that. However, it is possible that reduction in production costs may be passed on to customers in the form of lower prices.

KTM 750cc range India launch

It is not yet certain if KTM will introduce the new 750cc range in Indian market. However, going by the popularity of KTM bikes in India, the 750cc range could eventually make its way in the country. As of now, KTM is focused on smaller capacity 125cc, 200cc, 250cc and 390cc motorcycles. These have registered consistent numbers in both domestic sales and exports.

In the domestic market, the primary volume generators for KTM are its 200cc, 125cc and 250cc motorcycles. In overseas markets, the preference is more for 390cc and 125cc motorcycles. Next on the agenda are KTM electric scooters, which will be based on Chetak platform. A new production facility is currently being built by Bajaj, which will be utilized for manufacturing KTM electric scooters. These are expected to be launched by 2022.