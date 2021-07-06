KTM 790 Adventure Spied Inside Bajaj Auto Pune Plant – Launch Soon

KTM 790 Adventure will be offered as a CKD model in India to keep price aggressive

KTM 790 Adventure made its maiden appearance in our country back in October 2019 during India Bike Week. Back then the Austrian bikemaker announced that the premium adventure motorcycle will be launched in India by the end of 2020. However, since then, the world has turned heels over its head which meant that we couldn’t catch a glimpse of the upcoming bike yet.

Things finally seem to be falling in place as the first unit of 790 Adventure has landed in India and is spotted in Bajaj Auto’s Chakan manufacturing facility near Pune. It is here that KTM manufactures their motorcycles for local market as well as exports. Spy images of the upcoming ADV have been doing the rounds on social media, credit to IamaBiker.

More Details

In the spy shots, you can notice there are other Bajaj and KTM motorcycles in the background. The company is yet to announce the premium KTM’s prospective launch or expansion of its lineup in India. The premium segment of bikes comprising 790 Duke, 790 ADV and others are expected to be launched in India. For now, these will be sold as CKDs.

Bajaj Auto has already signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to construct a new factory. This new factory is expected to become operational by 2023 and is likely to cater to premium models from Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna. In future, some of these premium motorcycles may also be locally manufactured in India.

The latest set of spy shots reveal a full production-spec 790 Adventure donning the signature orange paint scheme. It flaunts a typical V-shaped split headlamp cluster along with a 5.0-inch fully digital TFT instrument display. The motorcycle wears a rugged attire of an adventure motorcycle with 790 imprinted on its fuel tank shrouds. However, the bike isn’t accessorized and is missing a pair of rearview mirrors and a tall windscreen.

Features & Specs on offer

In terms of features, the bike comes with an all-LED lighting setup and a host of electronic aids which are governed by Bosch 9.1 MP. These include features such as controls cornering and off-road ABS which are switchable, multiple riding modes (Street, Rain, Off-road and an optional extra – Rally), lean-sensitive traction control and more.

The main highlight of the mid-displacement adventure bike lies underneath its chassis containing a 799cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor which has a very strong low- and mid-range to suit the off-road characteristics of the bike. This engine pumps out 94 bhp and 88 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed gearbox. Hardware configurations consist of WP APEX 43mm USD forks up front and a mono-shock at rear with both ends offering travel of 200mm each.

While its launch is yet to be confirmed by KTM, we expect 790 Adventure to hit showrooms in India in the coming weeks. Even if KTM achieves a reasonable level of localization, prices are still expected to hover northwards of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). More details are expected to surface in coming weeks.

IMAGE SOURCE