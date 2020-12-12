KTM 250, 390 ADV Get Spoke Wheels As Accessory – Launch Soon

KTM 390 Adventure shares its mechanicals with 390 Duke while 250 ADV shares with Duke 250

KTM 390 Adventure is one of the best selling adventure motorcycle in India. Not only does it offer an implanted ride both on and off-road, but it also provides loads of gizmos making it a technologically enhanced bike. However, it is also one it priciest in its segment and bad news is that it just got a tad more expensive.

Price Hike

The Austrian bikemaker has hiked the prices of its ADV by Rs 1,878. Following the latest price hike, 390 Adventure now costs Rs 3,05,878 as opposed to previously priced Rs 3,04,000 (both prices are ex-showroom). The marginal price hike does not bring any significant change to the bike.

What is good news is that, there is a more affordable adventure motorcycle from KTM in town. New KTM 250 Adv has just been launched in India, at a starting price of Rs 2.48 lakh – making it Rs 60k cheaper than the 390 ADV. In addition, there is now a new package on offer with the KTM ADVs.

New package on offer

While the KTM Advs are decently capable to take on the undulated paths, it surely isn’t meant for hardcore trail-bashing and a major reason for this are its alloy wheels. But for all those adventure seeking enthusiasts, the company is now offering a special package which includes a pair of spoked wheels. Available under KTM’s Powerparts catalogue, price of this package hasn’t been announced yet.

This spoke wheels kit offers all additional components required to convert stock alloy wheels into spoke wheels. Inclusion of spoked rims accentuates the 250 and 390 Adventure’s off-roading prowess by offering better balance and stiffness thus instilling more confidence riding off-tarmac.

Along with spoked rims, it includes both front and rear discs and a sprocket in order to increase the bike’s bottom-end performance. Size of the sprocket hasn’t yet been specified though.

Features & Specifications

390 Adventure is built on a lightweight steel Trellis frame which is assisted by 43mm inverted telescopic forks at front with a travel of 170mm and a mono-shock unit at rear end with a travel of 177mm. It offers disc brakes on both ends assisted by a dual-channel ABS. It offers knobby tyres and a high ground clearance of 200mm both of which are critical for off-roading.

The bike is packed with first in class electronic aids such as off-road ABS for better steering control, cornering ABS, multiple ride modes, ride-by-wire and an ECU that offers functionalities such as lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). It also gets a quick shifter for smoother gear shifts. Apart from these, it offers a Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display that is compatible with KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity which allows one to manage his/her calls, music and also turn-by-turn navigation.

It is powered by a BS6 compliant 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which generates 42.3hp and 37Nm of peak torque and is paired to a six-speed gearbox.