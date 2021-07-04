KTM Duke 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV, RC And Husqvarna – July 2021 Prices

KTM and Husqvarna have released fresh prices of their models which have been in effect since July 1, 2021

A fresh bout of price hike has been kickstarted by automotive brands in India. Bajaj Auto’s alliance partner KTM has hiked prices for all models under its own brand and Husqvarna brand by a considerable amount. The latest price revision is the third instance this year and certainly not going to be the last.

The hike in prices is attributed to rising input costs caused due to high inflation of the market. This might affect the prospects of new consumers wanting to own a new automobile. Meanwhile, the latest price hike from KTM and Husqvarna ranges from Rs 2,022 to Rs 11,685. Other than revision of prices, there is no update on any motorcycle on any level. Latest price hike is upto a staggering 6.36%.

KTM 125, 200 Range

The KTM range starts with Duke 125 now priced at Rs 1.70 lakh as opposed to Rs 1.60 lakh after a hike of Rs 10,196. RC 125 is up next, whose price has been increased by Rs 10,324 and now offered at Rs 1,80,538. Prior to this update, the entry-level sportbike was offered at Rs 1,70,214.

These two are among the best selling KTMs in India and now come with the highest price hike among the KTM India range. Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings and are powered by a 125cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which delivers 14.5 bhp at 9250rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm.

Duke 200 has witnessed the least hike in the form of Rs 2,278 and is now priced at Rs 1,85,606 as opposed to Rs 1,83,328 previously. RC200 can now be had at Rs 2,08,602 instead of Rs 2,06,349 after a price increment of Rs 2,253. Both motorcycles are powered by a 200cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which churns out 25.83 bhp at 10,000rpm and 19.5 Nm of torque at 8000rpm.

KTM 250, 390 Range

KTM will now offer Duke 250 at a price of Rs 2,28,736 after a hike of Rs 7,104. Earlier it was priced at Rs 2,21,632. Duke 250 is the only bike in the KTM range which hasn’t received any substantial price hike and only received a hike of Rs 256 due to an increase in freight charges. It continues to be priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh. Both models are propelled 249cc 4-valve DOHC engine which develops 30 bhp at 9000 rpm and a peak torque of 24 Nm at 7500rpm.

390 Series of KTM comprises three models- Duke 390, RC 390 and Adventure 390. All have received a similar hike of around Rs 11,600 and are now priced at Rs 2,87,545, Rs 2,77,515 and Rs 3,28,286 respectively. All of them feature the same 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which pushes out 43.5 bhp at 9000rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm.

Husqvarna Range

There are only two models retailed under the Husqvarna brand in India- Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. They are currently priced at Rs 2,10,650 and Rs 2,10,022 respectively after a hike of Rs 11,908. Both Swedish models feature the same 249cc liquid-cooled engine they share with their Austrian cousins. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.