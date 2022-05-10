KTM, Husqvarna Prices May 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM and Husqvarna have increased prices of their offerings in the Indian market by up to Rs 6,419 and Rs 7,130 respectively

It is the season of price increments in the auto industry and the latest OEMs to join this list are KTM and Husqvarna. Both brands are owned by Pierer Mobility and work together with Bajaj Auto in India. KTM holds a sizable market share with its wide variety of offerings with different body styles and engine displacements.

Husqvarna, on the other hand, only commands a niche segment of the market due to a thin portfolio of models. The Swedish brand has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 7,130 whereas its sister brand KTM has increased pieces of its models by up to Rs 6,419. None of the models have witnessed any other update.

KTM Duke Prices May 2022

Starting with the KTM Duke series, the Austrian bikemaker has increased prices of its naked streetfighter by up to Rs 6,419. The Duke range is available in four derivatives in India including- Duke 125, Duke 200, Duke 250 and Duke 390 depending on engine displacements. The highest price hike has been witnessed by the flagship Duke followed by its quarter-litre sibling with an increase of Rs 6,272.

Prices of Duke 125 and Duke 200 have been increased by Rs 5,312 and Rs Rs 4,544 units respectively. After the latest price revision. Duke 125 is priced at Rs 1.76 lakh, Duke 200 at Rs 1.90 lakh, Duke 250 at Rs 2.35 lakh and Duke 390 at Rs 2.94 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

KTM RC, Adventures Prices May 2022

Prices of KTM RC series have been increased by Rs 4,928 for the entry-level RC 125 and by Rs 4,544 for RC 200. Both models received a generation upgrade a few months back and are presently priced at Rs 1.87 lakh and Rs 2.13 lakh respectively. This is the first substantial price hike for both models since their launch. KTM recently launched an upgraded RC 390 in India a few days back at a price of Rs 3.14 lakh.

The Adventure series of KTM comprises Adventure 250 and Adventure 390 which are now priced at Rs 2.42 lakh and Rs 3.35 lakh respectively. The latter recently received an updated iteration for 2022, hence prices stay constant. The new Adventure 390 gets two new riding modes along with new colours and wheels. Prices for the quarter-litre ADV have increased by Rs 6,304.

Husqvarna Prices May 2022

Husqvarna presently retails only two models in India including Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. Both motorcycles are now priced at Rs 2.17 lakh and Rs 2.18 lakh respectively after a price of Rs 7,130 and Rs 7,129. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

The Husky siblings share their underpinnings with the quarter-litre KTM cousins. Each of them is powered by a 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 29.63 bhp and a peak torque of 24 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission.