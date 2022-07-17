KTM, Husqvarna Sales Jun 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India reports YoY and MoM decline in domestic sales for For June 2022; Sales less than halved at 1,360 units

KTM domestic sales for June 2022 is reported at a YoY and MoM decline. Total sales less than halved, down at 1,360 units from 3,224 units. At 58 percent decline, volume loss stood at 1,864 units. KTM 200 range (RC + Duke) remain atop the chart at 767 units, down from 1,404 units. Volume loss stood at 637 units at 45.37 percent decline. It accounted for over half of all domestic KTM sales last month.

KTM India Sales June 2022

KTM 390 (RC + Duke + ADV) sales decline was marginal in comparison at 13.43 percent. Sales fell to 374 units, down from 432 units at unit loss of 58. KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) unit sales less than halved at 218 from 536. Volume loss is reported at 318 units at 59.33 percent decline. A single KTM 125 (RC / Duke) was sold. A year earlier, 852 units were sold.

MoM domestic sales fell 43.36 percent, down from 2.4k units at 1,041 units volume loss. KTM 200 sales are down from 1,197 units at volume loss of 430 units at 36 percent decline. 390 sales fell from 558 units at almost a third. KTM 250 sales fell by almost two-thirds, down from 642 units.

KTM India Exports June 2022

Exports too fell for the month but at a less steep decline. YoY exports were down at 6,542 units from 8,542 units at 2k volume loss. Decline is at a noticeable 23.41 percent. 390 exports fell to 2,354 units from 3.8k units at 38 percent decline. KTM 200 exports fell to 1,670 units from 2,574 units. KTM 250 units were the only segment to hold its ground at 1,390 units, up from 738 units. Volume gain stood at 652 units. KTM 125 exports fell to 1,128 units from 1,430 units.

MoM exports were up marginally at 2.41 percent, up from 6,388 units. KTM 390 exports fell marginally from 2,399 units at volume loss of 45 units. KTM 200 exports were down from 1,939 units at a 13.87 percent decline. KTM 250 exports were in the green, up from 7,66 units. KTM 125 exports fell from 1,284 units at a 12.15 percent decline.

KTM India Cumulative Sales + Exports – June 2022

Total sales for June 2022 fell to 7,902 units from 11,766 units. YoY volume loss for the month is reported at 3,864 units at 32.84 percent decline. KTM 390 segment sales fell to 2,728 units from 4,232 units at volume loss of 1,504 units. Decline is reported at over a third.

KTM 200 total sales fell from almost 4k units. At 1,541 units in volume loss, decline was reported at 38.74 percent. KTM 250 units gained owing to exports. Total sales is reported at 1,608 units, up from 1,274 units at volume gain of 334 units. Growth exceeded the quarter mark. KTM 125 segment sales halved, down at 1,129 units from 2,282 units.

MoM total sales fell from 8,789 units at volume loss of 887 units. Decline is reported at 10 percent. MoM KTM 390 segment sales fell from 2,957 units to a 7.74 percent decline. KTM 200 sales fell from 3,136 units to a volume loss of 700 units. KTM 250 sales were up from 1,408 units at volume gain of 200 units. KTM 125 unit sales fell from 1,288. At 12.34 percent decline, volume loss was reported at 159 units.

Husqvarna Sales, Exports – June 2022

It was yet another month wherein Husqvarna sales remained limited. A mere 4 units were sold in India, down from 186 units YoY. No units were sold in May 2022.

Exports were in better shape but not in the green. For June 2022, exports fell to 958 units, down from 2,766 units. Volume loss stood at 1,808 units at 65.37 percent decline. YoY Husqvarna 125 exports fell to 84 units from 462 units. At 81.82 percent decline, volume loss stood at 378 units.

Husqvarna 200 exports were even lower at 72 units, down from 360 units. Decline stood at 80 percent. 250c unit exports fell to 84 from 252. Volume decline was about two-thirds. Exports for 401 less than halved, down at 718 units from 1,692 units. Volume loss stood at 974 units following 57.57 percent decline.

MoM Husqvarna exports were up from 776 units at volume gain of 182 units. Volume growth stood at 23.45 percent. Husqvarna 125 exports fell from 126 units. No Husqvarna 200 units were exported in May 2022. Husqvarna 251 exports doubled from 42 units. Husqvarna 401 exports were up from 608 units at volume gain of 110 units.