KTM India Sales April 2023 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM total sales, that included both domestic and exports grew on a YoY basis but dipped MoM

KTM India has performed well on a YoY basis with a 6.98 percent growth to 11,729 units sold in April 2023, up from 10,964 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 1.87 percent from 11,952 units sold in March 2023.

Sales in domestic markets stood at 5,078 units in April 2023 which was a 680.03 percent YoY growth over 651 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 19.19 percent from 6,284 units sold in March 2023.

KTM India Domestic Sales April 2023

KTM had its 200 (Duke and RC) at the top of sales charts with 2,673 units sold in the past month, a 1782.39 percent YoY growth over 142 units sold in April 2022. This was a 2,531 unit volume growth with a 52.64 percent share. MoM sales fell by 8.30 percent from 2,915 units sold in March 2023.

Outstanding YoY growth was also seen for the KTM 250 range which improved by 5516 percent YoY to 1,404 units in the past month from 25 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales fell by 18.13 percent from 1,715 units sold in March 2023. It currently commands a 27.65 percent share.

YoY growth was also reported for the KTM 390 and KTM 125 though MoM sales dipped. KTM 390 series (Duke + RC + ADV) has posted 85 percent YoY growth but 30.63 percent MoM decline to 838 units while KTM 125 (Duke + RC) sales improved by 433.33 percent on a YoY basis but fell by 63.45 MoM to 163 units in April 2023.

KTM India Exports April 2023

KTM exports on the other hand has seen a de-growth in YoY sales by 35.51 percent to 6,651 units from 10,313 units shipped in April 2022. MoM sales grew by 17.34 percent from 5,668 units shipped in March 2023.

In global markets, it was the KTM 390 series that commanded the most attention. Sales stood at 3,812 units in the past month, a YoY de-growth of 26.76 percent from 5,205 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales improved by 52.72 percent from 2,496 units sold in March 2023. This took the share percentage up to 57.31 percent from 44.04 percent held in March 2023.

While KTM 200 series exports grew YoY by 7.25 percent and MoM by 44.83 percent to 2,100 units, that of its 250 series dipped YoY by 51.27 percent to 539 units while MoM exports increased by 25.93 percent from 428 units shipped in March 2023. KTM 125 range was not much in demand in global markets as sales fell 35.51 percent YoY and 84.54 percent MoM to 200 units in April 2023.

KTM Total Sales April 2023

Total sales (domestic + exports) grew 6.98 percent YoY but dipped by 1.87 percent MoM to 11,729 units in April 2023. It was the KTM 200 range that saw the most sales at 4,773 units in April 2023, up 127.29 percent YoY and 9.35 percent MoM. It was followed by the KTM 390 of which the company sold 4,650 units in the past month, down 17.83 percent YoY but up 25.54 percent MoM.

KTM 250 series also improved on a YoY basis by 71.79 percent to 1,943 units from 1,131 units sold in April 2022 but fell by 9.33 percent from 2,143 units sold in March 2023. KTM 125 series total sales fell to 363 units in the past month down 82.50 percent YoY and 79.14 percent MoM.