KTM India Sales, Exports Dec 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM has posted a YoY de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports while MoM performance was better in export markets

KTM India has ended the last month of 2021 on a not so positive note. Sales dipped across both domestic and export markets – down by 35.82 percent and 4.96 percent respectively.

Earlier this week, the company introduced the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle priced at Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), in the quarter-liter premium adventure segment. This new model along with the recently launched KTM RC 125 and RC 200 could bring in better sales in the months ahead.

KTM India Sales, Exports Dec 2021 vs Dec 2020 YoY

In domestic markets, sales in the past month stood at 3,591 units, down 35.82 percent over 5,595 units sold in December 2020. Even as KTM 200 (Duke + RC) and KTM 125 (Duke + RC) headed the sales charts with 1,535 units and 988 units sold respectively in December 2021, it was a 19.30 percent and 60.87 percent de-growth over 1,902 units and 2,525 units sold in December 2020. KTM 200 holds the highest share of 42.75 percent.

It was only KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) that saw increased sales of 909 units, a growth of 17.44 percent over 774 units sold in December 2020 with a share percentage of 25.31. KTM 390 domestic sales also dipped 59.64 percent YoY to 159 units. Shipments fell by 4.96 percent YoY to 7,614 units, down from 8,011 units sold in December 2020. In export markets, KTM 390 and 125 saw increased demand. Sales of KTM 390 increased 6.59 percent to 3,395 units, up from 3,185 units sold in December 2021.

KTM 125 exports went up 77.31 percent to 2,016 units from 1,137 units shipped in December 2020. Exports of KTM 250 also increased 20.88 percent to 967 units but overall exports dipped due to a 57.22 percent de-growth of KTM 200 which stood at just 1,236 units in the past month, down from 2,889 units shipped in December 2020.

KTM India Sales, Exports Dec 2021 vs Nov 2021 MoM

On a Month-on-Month basis, KTM India has posted a 5.40 percent de-growth in domestic markets, down to 3,591 units, from 3,796 units sold in November 2021. KTM 200 sales dipped 18.95 percent to 1,535 units, from 1,894 units sold in November 2021 when share was at 49.89 percent.

KTM 125 and 250 have experienced MoM increase by 6.35 percent and 23.67 percent to 988 units and 909 units respectively while KTM 390 (Duke + RC + ADV) sales dipped 33.19 percent to 159 units in the past month from 238 units sold in November 2021.

MoM exports on the other hand saw an 89.54 percent growth. Exports which had stood at 4,017 units in November 2021 increased to 7,614 units in the past month. Every model has posted increased demand with the KTM 390 receiving the maximum attention with growth of 227.70 percent to 3,395 units over 1,036 units shipped in November 2021. KTM 125 saw a 76 percent MoM increase from 1,146 units exported in November 2021 while KTM 200 and 250 exports increased 18.73 percent and 21.79 percent respectively.

KTM India Dec 2021 – Total Sales + Exports

Total KTM India sales in December 2021 stood at 11,205 units, down 17.65 percent YoY over 13,606 units sold in December 2020. Sales de-growth was seen for models such as KTM 125 (17.97 percent) and KTM 200 (42.16 percent) while sales of KTM 250 increased 19.19 percent to 1,876 units from 1,574 units sold in December 2020.

MoM total sales increased 43.41 percent from 7,813 units sold in November 2021 with every model in the company lineup posting growth except for KTM 125 with a 5.59 percent de-growth to 2,771 units from 2,935 units sold in November 2021.