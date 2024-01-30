KTM India Sales, Exports Dec 2023 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India has showcased remarkable sales figures in the domestic market for December 2023, significantly outperforming its numbers from the same period in the previous year

KTM India has closed the year 2023 on a high note, reporting extraordinary figures in both domestic sales and exports for the month of December. The total sales, encompassing both the domestic market and exports, have exhibited robust growth, underscoring KTM’s stronghold in the competitive premium two-wheeler segment.

KTM India Sales Dec 2023

KTM 200 series emerged as the star performer, with a staggering 73.86% increase in sales compared to December 2022. The sales figures soared from 1,794 units in 2022 to an impressive 3,119 units in December 2023, reaffirming the popularity and demand for the KTM Duke 200 and RC 200 in the 125cc to 400cc segment. The models not only dominated the sales charts but also commanded a robust 67.10% share of the total units sold.

Despite a minor dip in sales, the KTM 250 series remained a solid player, with 867 units sold in December 2023. While experiencing an 11.62% decline compared to the same period last year, the 250 series maintained an 18.65% share of the market. The models, including Duke 250 and ADV 250, continue to captivate enthusiasts with their blend of performance and style.

KTM 390 series showcased an impressive growth rate of 101.38% Year-on-Year, selling 582 units in December 2023 as opposed to 289 units in the same month of the previous year. The Duke 390, RC 390, and ADV 390 contributed significantly to this surge, further solidifying KTM’s foothold in the high-performance motorcycle segment. While the KTM 125 series faced a decline of 68.13% in Year-on-Year sales, with 80 units sold in December 2023 compared to 251 units in December 2022, it remains a niche offering in the market, capturing the attention of entry-level riders.

KTM India Exports Dec 2023

KTM 390 series took the lead in exports, exhibiting a commendable 32.56% growth in December 2023. With a total of 4,780 units exported, compared to 3,606 units in December 2022, the high-performance Duke 390, RC 390, and ADV 390 have continued to captivate international riders, contributing to the brand’s global recognition.

Undoubtedly, the KTM 125 series has emerged as a star performer in exports, experiencing an extraordinary 217.81% surge in Year-on-Year growth. The 2,498 units exported in December 2023, as opposed to 786 units in December 2022, underscore the global demand for the nimble and stylish 125cc motorcycles.

KTM 200 series maintained a steady performance in exports, recording a 5.64% growth Year-on-Year. With 1,909 units exported in December 2023, the Duke 200 and RC 200 continue to attract riders internationally, contributing to KTM’s diversified market presence. The KTM 250 series displayed an impressive 291.40% growth in exports, with 1,730 units shipped in December 2023 compared to 442 units in the same month of the previous year. This surge reflects the global popularity of the Duke 250 and ADV 250 models.

KTM India Total (Sales + Exports) Dec 2023

KTM 390 series spearheaded the charge with an impressive 37.66% growth in December 2023 compared to the same month in 2022. The Duke 390, RC 390, and ADV 390 collectively contributed to the sale of 5,362 units, reaffirming their dominance in the high-performance motorcycle segment. Not far behind, the KTM 200 series demonstrated a commendable 39.63% increase in sales, reaching a total of 5,028 units in December 2023. The Duke 200 and RC 200 continued to attract enthusiasts, contributing significantly to KTM’s overall market share.

KTM 250 series experienced an outstanding 82.50% growth in Year-on-Year sales, with 2,597 units sold in December 2023. The Duke 250 and ADV 250 models showcased their global appeal, reinforcing KTM’s presence in the mid-range motorcycle segment. The 125cc category witnessed an extraordinary surge, recording a remarkable 148.60% growth in Year-on-Year sales. With 2,578 units sold in December 2023, the KTM 125 series, including the Duke 125 and RC 125, emerged as a formidable player in the entry-level segment.