KTM India Sales, Exports Jan 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India reports decline in domestic sales and exports for January 2022

Total KTM sales in January 2022 is reported at 8,857 units. That’s a MoM decline of 21 percent, down from 11,205 units. Volume loss stood at 2,348 units. YoY decline stood at almost 35 percent, down from 13,591 units.

KTM India Sales, Exports Jan 2022 – KTM 200 (RC + Duke)

It’s the KTM 200 (Duke + RC) that contributed to a bulk of the volume, both in domestic market, and exports. Total sales is reported at 4.1k units. Domestic market sales stood at 2.4k units, and in the export market, numbers stood at 1.7k units.

Sales for KTM 200 units was more or less flat YoY. In Jan ’21, sales were reported at 4.2k units. Sales decline stood at 2.54 percent. MoM sales improvement was far more noticeable. Sales was up from about 2.8k unis at 48 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 1,335 units.

YoY domestic sales for January 2022 fell to 4,640 units from 6,777 units. Volume loss stood at 2,137 units. Sales decline is reported at 31.53 percent. Exports fell to 4,217 units, down from 6,814 units. Volume loss stood at almost 2.6k units at 38.11 percent decline.

MoM domestic sales growth is reported at just below 30 percent. Sales is up from 3,591 units at volume gain of over a thousand units. MoM exports fell from 7,614 units at volume loss of almost 3.4k units. Sales decline is reported at 44.62 percent.

KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) Sales, Exports – Jan 2022

KTM 250 total sales last month was reported at 2.5k units. Growth is reported at 30.42 percent, up from 1,936 units. Volume growth stood at 589 units. MoM growth stood at 34.59 percent. Sales were up from 1,876 units at volume growth of 649 units. Of total sales, domestic sales accounted for 1,223 units, up from 909 units.

Volume growth stood at 314 units, at sales growth of 34.54 percent. MoM domestic sales growth for the 250 was similar to YoY numbers. Exports accounted for 1,223 units, up from 560 units. Volume growth stood at 663 units. MoM loos stood at 5.38 percent. Sales fell from 1,376 units at volume loss of under 100 units.

KTM 390 (RC + Duke + ADV) Sales, Exports – Jan 2022

KTM’s midsize 390 hit a significant sales bump. Sales fell to 1,448 units, down from just under 4.1k units. Volume loss stood at 2,628 units at a decline of over two-thirds. Sales in the domestic market was reported at 241 units, down from 722 units YoY.

Exports fell to 1.2k units, down from just below 2.4k units. Volume loss stood at 2,188 units. MoM domestic sales growth was reported at just over 50 percent, up from 159 units. MoM exports were down by almost two-thirds.

KTM 125 (RC + Duke) Sales, Exports – Jan 2022

Total KTM 125 sales dwindled to 778 units, down from over 3.3k units. Decline stood at 76.89 percent. Volume loss stood at 2,588 units. MoM decline was in similar territory. Domestic sales for KTM 125 fell from 2,516 units at almost 70 percent decline.

Volume loss stood at 1,738 units. Exports were down to naught from 850 units. MoM domestic sales decline for KTM 125 stood at 21.26 percent at volume loss of 210 units. MoM exports for KTM 125 fell from just over 2k units.