KTM India Sales, Exports Sep 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India domestic sales grew marginally on a MoM basis while YoY sales dipped significantly by 39.62 percent

MoM growth was reported in KTM India domestic sales in the past month, up 1.48 percent over sales in August 2021. Sales which had stood at 4,389 units in August 2021 increased to 4,454 units in September 2021, an increase of 65 units. This growth was solely due to increased demand for the KTM 200 (Duke and RC) while every other model in the company lineup posed de-growth.

On a YoY basis, KTM domestic sales dipped as much as 39.62 percent. Sales which had stood at 7,377 units in September 2020 increased to 4,454 units in the past month, a difference of 2,923 units. In this case, it was the KTM 250 (Duke and ADV) that showed positive results while all other models posted de-growth.

KTM India Sales Sep 2021

KTM 200 (Duke and RC) saw an 18.16 percent YoY de-growth to 2,326 units in September 2021, down from 2,842 units sold in September 2020 with a share of 52.22 percent. KTM 250 sales increased 4.17 percent YoY to 1,173 units while holding onto a share of 26.34 percent.

Sales of the KTM 125 (Duke and RC) and of the KTM 390 (Duke, ADV and RC) dipped 73.75 percent and 68.71 percent respectively to 582 units and 373 units in September 2021. These figures were down from 2,217 units and 1,192 units sold respectively in September 2020.

MoM domestic sales saw the KTM 200 in top form with a 62.89 percent growth to 2,326 units and a share of 32.54 percent. This was against 1,428 units sold in August 2021. KTM 250, 125 and 390 all posted a MoM de-growth with the 390 dipping 50.92 percent in September 2021 to 373 units, down from 760 units sold in August 2021.

KTM Exports Sep 2021

On a YoY basis, KTM India has reported a 29.31 percent growth in terms of exports. Exports which had stood at 2,856 units in September 2020 increased to 3,693 units in the past month. Shipments of the KTM 200 (Duke and RC) were up 67.69 percent to 2,247 units, from 1,340 units shipped in September 2020.

KTM 390 (Duke, ADV and RC) saw a total of 893 units shipped in the past month, down 7.56 percent over 966 units shipped in September 2020. KTM 250 (Duke and ADV) exports were more or less on par at 553 units in September 2021 from 550 units exported in September 2020.

On a MoM basis, KTM India posted increased exports. Exports which had stood at 2,810 units in August 2021, increased 31.42 percent to 3,693 units in September 2021. KTM 200 and 390 saw increased demand in export markets.

KTM 200 exports increased 42.04 percent to 2,247 units while 390 exports surged 123.25 percent to 893 units, from 400 units shipped in August 2021. Shipments of the KTM 250 dipped 33.21 percent to 553 units in the past month as against 828 units shipped in the same month of the previous year.

New Launches From KTM India

KTM India announced launch of next gen RC200 and RC125 in India earlier this month. Introduced at introductory prices of Rs 2.09 lakh and Rs 1.82 lakh respectively, the updated bikes have started moving into company dealerships.

Both these bikes get fresh updates over their earlier counterparts with new chassis, steel trellis frame and bolt on sub-frames. KTM India will next launch the larger capacity RC390, likely to take place in early 2022.