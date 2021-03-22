KTM India Sales Decline, Exports Grow In Feb 2021 – Duke, RC, ADV

KTM motorcycles in India are manufactured in Bajaj Auto’s Chakan-based facility near Pune in Maharashtra

KTM sales have been growing exponentially over the last few years, both in terms of YoY and MoM. However, that wasn’t the case in February 2021 when sales were down, especially in domestic sales. This could primarily be attributed to production delays which were caused due to constraints in unavailability of components and also due to fall in demand.

Domestic Sales

The brand has been one of the leading premium bike sellers in the country in recent times. In February 2021, the Austrian bikemaker sold a total of 5,394 units in comparison to 6,470 bikes sold in February 2020 and 6,777 bikes sold in January this year. This led to a decline in YoY as well as MoM sales by 16.63 percent and 20.41 percent.

KTM 200, 390 & 250 suffer degrowth

In the domestic market, 200 Duke was the most popular motorcycle from KTM in India with sales of 2,431 units last month. In comparison, the manufacturer retailed 2,900 units in February last year and 2,979 units in January this year. This resulted in YoY and MoM decline of 16.17 percent and 18.40 percent.

The company’s entry-level product Duke 125 came in next with a total sales volume of 2,200 units against last year’s February sales of 1,476 units which led to YoY growth of 49.05 percent. The figures stood at 2,516 units in January 2021 which meant an MoM decline of 12.56 percent.

However, the most disappointing of them all was the 390 series which recorded sales of only 451 units in February this year despite it having the most number of offerings. KTM sells three models in this space- 390 Duke, RC 390 and 390 Adventure. A YoY and MoM growth of 70.03 percent and 47.03 percent respectively were recorded last month.

KTM sells two models under the 250 Series- namely 250 Duke and 250 Adventure which combined to raked in a sales volume of 312 units. The figures in February 2020 and January 2021 stood at 589 units and 560 units respectively. This resulted in a decline in YoY and MoM sales by 47.03 percent and 44.29 percent.

Export Figures

Things were slightly better in terms of exports as the Austrian bikemaker shipped 8,153 bikes to overseas markets last month. In comparison, the company dispatched 5,387 units and 6,814 units to overseas countries in February 2020 and January 2021. Thus it led to YoY and MoM growth of 51.35 percent and 19.65 percent.

Out of all models, the 390 series was the highest-selling with cumulative sales of 3,034 units against 3,536 units and 3,354 units shipped in February 2020 and January this year. KTM 390 was closely trailed by KTM 200 with a total shipment of 2,982 units and recorded impressive YoY and MoM growths of 304 percent and 141.65 percent. 125 Duke and the 250 series recorded YoY growth of 40.12 percent and 251.65 percent respectively.