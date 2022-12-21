KTM India Sales Nov 2022 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India sales Nov 2022 showed a YoY growth in domestic and export markets while MoM domestic sales dipped across every model in the company lineup

KTM India has posted a 5.06 percent growth in domestic markets in November 2022. Sales which had stood at 3,796 units in Nov 2021 increased to 3,988 units in Nov 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 52.14 percent from 8,333 units sold in Oct 2022. YoY sales growth was seen across every model except the KTM 125.

The KTM 200 series that comprises 200 Duke and RC 200 topped sales charts with 2,293 units sold last month, up 21.07 percent over 1,894 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales dipped 42.70 percent from 4,002 units sold in Oct 2022. However share percentage increased from 48.03 percent to 57.50 percent in the past month.

KTM India Domestic Sales Nov 2022

Of the 250 series, KTM sold 909 units in Nov 2022, up 23.67 percent from 735 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 58.44 percent from 2,187 units sold in Oct 2022.

KTM 390 series that include the RC 390, 390 Duke and 390 Adventure, domestic sales accounted for 455 units in the past month, a YoY growth of 91.18 percent from 238 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales fell by 63.60 percent from 1,250 units sold in Oct 2022. Down the list was the KTM 125 with 331 units sold last month, from 929 units sold in Nov 2021 leading to a 64.37percent YoY de-growth. MoM sales fell by 62.98 percent from 894 units sold in Oct 2022.

KTM Exports Nov 2022

Where global markets were concerned, KTM India saw a YoY and MoM growth of 55.56 percent and 140.64 percent respectively. Exports which had stood at 4,107 units in Nov 2021 increased to 6,389 units in the past month while there had been 2,655 units shipped in Oct 2022.

KTM’s 200 series were highly favored in export markets with 3,531 units shipped in the past month, a growth of 239.19 percent from 1,041 units shipped in Nov 2021. MoM sales also improved by 240.83 percent from 1,036 units shipped in Oct 2022.

Exports also increased YoY and MoM for the KTM 390 range by 55.50 percent and 23.17 percent respectively to 1,611 units in Nov 2022. YoY exports declined both for the KTM 125 and 250 range by 37.17 percent and 33.63 percent to 720 units and 527 units respectively. MoM performance was however, much better with 125cc sales higher by 757.14 percent from 227 units shipped in Oct 2022 while 250 series exports increased by 132.16 percent from 227 units shipped in Oct 2022.

KTM India Cumulative Sales

Taking into account total domestic sales and exports, KTM India sold 10,377 units in Nov 2022, up 31.30 percent from 7,903 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 5.56 percent from 10,988 units sold in Oct 2022.

KTM 200 saw increased sales both on YoY (98.43%) and MoM (15.60%) basis to 5,824 units commanding a 56.12 percent share on this list. KTM 390 range also increased YoY by 62.17 percent to 2,066 units from 1,274 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 19.23 percent from 2,558 units sold in Oct 2022. YoY sales de-growth was also seen in the case of KTM 250 (-6.08%) and KTM 125 (-49.35%) to 1,436 units and 1,051 units respectively.

Total MoM sales (domestic+ exports) dipped in the case of KTM 250 by 40.51 percent to 1,436 units from 2,414 units sold in Oct 2022. KTM 125 sales fell YoY by 49.35 percent to 1,051 units from 2,075 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales grew 7.46 percent from 978 units sold in Oct 2022.