KTM India Sales Sep 2023 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India has reported a significant decline in sales for the month of September 2023 – Year-on-Year (YoY) and Month-on-Month (MoM) sales figures reveal a challenging period for the brand

KTM sells motorcycles in the 125cc to 400cc range in India. These are Duke 125, Duke 200, Duke 250, Duke 390, RC 125, RC 200, RC 390, ADV 250 and ADV 390. In September 2023, KTM’s domestic sales witnessed a YoY drop across all its models. KTM’s domestic sales amounted to 4,690 units in September 2023, compared to 8,302 units in September 2022, reflecting a steep decline of 43.51%.

KTM India Sales Jan 2023 – Domestic

KTM 200 recorded 3,112 units sold, down from 3,970 units in September 2022, marking a decline of 21.61%. However, it still holds the lion’s share of the domestic market at 66.35%. KTM 390 saw a decrease of 25.90% YoY, with 1,116 units sold compared to 1,506 units in the same period last year. Its market share stands at 23.80%.

KTM 250 struggled the most, experiencing an alarming 88.01% drop, selling only 259 units in September 2023 compared to 2,160 units in September 2022. KTM 125 also faced a significant setback, with 203 units sold, down by 69.52% from the 666 units sold last year. When comparing September 2023 to the previous month, August 2023, KTM’s domestic sales showed a MoM decrease. KTM’s domestic sales totalled 4,690 units in September 2023, down 12.66% from the 5,370 units sold in August 2023.

KTM 200 sales declined by 8.55% MoM, from 3,403 units in August 2023 to 3,112 units in September 2023, with a 63.37% market share. KTM 390 experienced a 30.53% increase in sales, from 855 units in August 2023 to 1,116 units in September 2023, claiming a 15.92% market share. KTM 250 saw a significant MoM drop of 70.80%, with 259 units sold in September 2023 compared to 887 units in August 2023. KTM 125 also suffered a MoM decline, down by 9.78% with 203 units sold in September 2023 compared to 225 units in August 2023.

KTM India Exports Jan 2023

KTM’s exports also faced challenges in September 2023, with a significant decline in both YoY and MoM. KTM 390 exports fell by 47.92% YoY, with 1,151 units exported in September 2023 compared to 2,210 units in the same period last year. KTM 200 exports experienced a slight YoY increase of 8.22%, with 974 units exported in September 2023 compared to 900 units in September 2022. KTM 250 exports plummeted by 99.30%, with only four units exported in September 2023, compared to 571 units in the previous year.

Surprisingly, KTM 125 had no exports in September 2023, compared to 978 units in September 2022. KTM 390 exports increased by 12.40% MoM, with 1,151 units exported in September 2023 compared to 1,024 units in August 2023. KTM 200 exports also showed a MoM improvement, up by 6.33% with 974 units exported in September 2023, compared to 916 units in August 2023. KTM 250 exports, however, plummeted by 99.53% MoM, with only four units exported in September 2023 compared to 860 units in August 2023. There were no exports of the KTM 125 in September 2023, compared to seven units in the previous month.

Cumulative Sales (Domestic + Exports)

YoY performance – KTM 200 retained the highest market share at 59.92%, with 4,086 units sold. KTM 390 followed with 2,267 units sold, claiming a 33.25% market share. KTM 250 struggled, with a mere 263 units sold, resulting in a 3.86% market share. KTM 125 sold 203 units, making up 2.98% of the market. In total, KTM achieved sales of 6,819 units in September 2023, compared to 12,961 units in September 2022, reflecting a significant decline of 47.39%.

Comparing September 2023 to August 2023: KTM 200 claimed 52.82% of the market, with 4,086 units sold, down 5.39% from August. KTM 390 had a 20.65% MoM increase, with 2,267 units sold, gaining a 22.98% market share. KTM 250, however, faced an 84.95% MoM decline, with 263 units sold, representing 21.36% of the market. KTM 125 sold 203 units, making up 2.84% of the market. In total, KTM’s cumulative sales in September 2023 reached 6,819 units, down by 16.61% from August 2023.