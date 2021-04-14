KTM RC 390 New Gen Launch Soon – Current Model Discontinued?

Next-gen KTM RC 390 will be launched in the Indian market first

KTM India has removed the existing RC390 from their website. KTM dealers in India are no longer accepting bookings for the RC 390. It is unclear if this is because of shortage of parts, or is it because the new one is ready for launch.

As evident in spy images, next-gen KTM RC 390 will pack in a range of updates. Everything from styling to bodywork, ergonomics, frame and safety has been updated. Next-gen KTM RC 390 will continue to rival the likes of TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and new Benelli 302R.

Next-gen KTM RC 390 – design and styling

New RC 390 gets full-LED headlamp, which appears to be similar to that of discontinued KTM RC8 superbike. Revisions can also be seen in the handlebar, frame, seats, and wheels. The transparent fairing at the front appears wider, which could provide better wind protection. It houses edgy, boomerang styled LED turn indicators. Another key update is air vents on the side panels, which will ensure optimized air flow.

RC 390 new model gets larger fuel tank, which means less stops at fuel stations. The motorcycle has been equipped with a new rear sub-frame that will ensure more comfortable rides for tall users. Talking about ergonomics, next-gen RC 390 favours a relatively upright riding stance. This appears to be similar to that of TVS Apace RR 310.

In comparison, the current model has an aggressive riding position. In other updates, new RC 390 could get a TFT instrument cluster. This could be similar to the one in use with 390 Duke.

Next-gen KTM RC 390 engine

Current RC 390 comes with a 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating 44 hp of max power and 35 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. It is expected that engine specs will remain the same as earlier.

Even if there are some revisions to the engine, it would be minor in nature and unlikely to make any big difference in performance. It is possible though that KTM may introduce a larger exhaust canister and few emission related updates for next-gen RC 390.

Suspension setup is the same as earlier – WP inverted telescopic front forks and monoshock unit at the rear. However, braking apparatus appears to have been updated with a larger disc at the front. This will ensure better stopping power.

Next-gen KTM RC 390 price

With the updates, next-gen KTM RC 390 is expected to be launched at a price of Rs 2.80 lakh. The current model is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh. Just like the current model, next-gen KTM RC 390 will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s production facility in Chakan, near Pune.