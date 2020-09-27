KTM RC200 New Colour Scheme Spied At Dealer Yard – Launch Soon

With festive period nearing, KTM India is getting ready to launch a new colour scheme for RC 200

If the KTM RC 200 is on your mind, customers can take delight in a new colour scheme. The ongoing festive season is a traditional period of heightened sales activity, and a new colour option, adds all the more spunk to the range, and thereby, sales.

Already on dispatch from plant to reach dealerships, BS6 KTM RC 200 in new colour scheme has been spotted ahead of launch. BS6 KTM RC 200 was first launched in Jan 2020. Since then, it is being offered with a colour scheme which has plenty of black paint with orange graphics and orange wheels.

In its new avatar, the tank and partial fairing is orange, and the remainder bits in black. Graphics are in grey and white combination. While orange wheels are a telltale KTM style, this one features an orange trellis frame, and black wheels.

Engine Specs

BS6 2020 RC 200 features a 199cc, single-cylinder engine that returns 24.6bhp and 19.2Nm, paired to a six-speed gearbox. The colour revision may also warrant a small price revision. This isn’t unexpected considering most manufacturers have used the last couple of weeks to introduce price revisions for a range of two wheelers. Not just the RC 200, but colour revisions are expected on RC 125 too.

Sales

KTM 200 range (Duke + RC) is the brand’s strongpoint, contributing to a lion’s share of sales in India. Only last month, sales fell shy of 3k units by a mere 8 units in the domestic market for the KTM 200. That’s a whopping 40 percent of total domestic sales. The 200 cc range also enjoys dominance in exports though exports did decline by 35 percent last month and fell to below 900 units, compared to a highpoint of 1,387 units a year earlier.

Next Gen RC 200

While the current colour revision is something to look forward to, the company has already started road tests of the next-gen RC 200, which is likely to be launched in 2021. A business decision revision owing to Covid-19 pandemic, considering the bike was expected to get on the market in 2020 itself.

Considering India’s importance for KTM both in terms of market size, and production, when launched, the next range bikes are most likely to show up here fast. Since the BS6 engine is already in play, it could be reworked to improve torque and power.

Current RC 200 is available at a retail price of just below 2 lakhs. The latest play with colours is a common ploy at KTM. With the bikes already being popular, refreshing the colour range on a regular basis helps introduce newness, and keep a dialogue going. It goes without saying that KTM while revising colour schemes sticks to its core colour theme, and mostly resorts to reversing colour picks.

