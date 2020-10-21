KTM Sales, Exports Break Up Sep 2020 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390

KTM sales for September 2020 stood at 7,377 units while exports were at 2,856 units

KTM India has noted a steady increase in domestic sales in September 2020. Rising buyer sentiments in view of the upcoming festive season, the need for personal means of travel and the opening up of the economy, all had a role to play in drawing more buyers into company showrooms.

KTM 200 and 125 tops in domestic market

Taking into account domestic sales, there was a 27.98 percent increase in Sept 20 to 7,377 units over sales of 5,764 units in Sept 19. Each of the models in the company lineup had a role to play in bringing about positive sales with the KTM 200 and 125 making the most contribution while their share stood at 38.53 percent and 30.05 percent respectively.

When considering MoM increase, sales surged 3.67 percent from 7,116 units sold in Aug 20 with the KTM 200 noting a marginal dip in sales from 2,992 units sold in August 20 to 2,842 units sold in the past month. The KTM 390 saw a notable MoM increase from 785 units sold in August 20 to 1,192 units sold in the past month.

KTM Exports up 29.23 percent

KTM has also noted positive export figures in September 2020. Total exports stood at 2,856 units, up 29.23 percent as against 2,210 units exported in Sept 19. It was the KTM 200 and 390 that registered higher exports, while KTM 125 did not register a single unit for export. Export share in the past month stood at 46.92 percent for the KTM 200 while the KTM 390 commanded a 33.82 percent share.

When assessing MoM exports, there was a 26.6 percent dip in exports in Sept 2020 when 2,856 units were shipped as against shipments in August 20 which stood at 3,894 units. In this case, while the KTM 200 and 250 noted a surge in demand, exports of the KTM 390 dipped 53.80 percent to 966 units as against 2,091 units exported in Aug 20, a major contributor to this de-growth.

No KTM Domestic Sep-20 Sep-19 1 200 2,842 2,095 2 125 2,217 2,648 3 390 1,192 398 4 250 1,126 623 – Total 7,377 5,764 No KTM Exports Sep-20 Aug-20 1 200 1,340 896 2 390 966 2,091 3 250 550 398 4 125 0 509 – Total 2,856 3,894

Earlier this month, the KTM RC 390 has been updated with a new colour scheme. KTM also introduced new colour options for the RC125 and RC200 which will now be available in Electric Orange and Dark Galvano. The RC390, the company’s flagship model, also gets a new Metallic Silver colour scheme. This is the first time that this shade is being offered on a KTM bike. The KTM RC390 will continue to be offered in a Ceramic White colour scheme as well.

KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Open

KTM now gears up for the launch of the 250 Adventure in India sometime later this month. Some dealerships have already opened bookings at a token amount of Rs.1,000 – 5,000. Plans were to launch this bike sometime in April but the pandemic put a spanner in the works.

Now set for launch ahead of the festive season the KTM 250 Adventure will borrow its frame from the 390 Adventure and will be priced at a premium over the 250 Duke which costs around Rs.2.09 lakhs. Hence a price at around Rs.2.35 lakhs is what is expected for the 250 Adventure. It will take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan.