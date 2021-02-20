KTM Sales, Exports Jan 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM domestic sales in Jan 21 increased due to added demand for the 200 and 125 models while exports surged thanks to 390 and 250

KTM India has been doing well in terms of sales, reporting YoY growth both where domestic sales and exports for Jan 2021 were concerned. MoM domestic sales also showed positive results while MoM exports fell 14.95 percent.

Total domestic sales in Jan 21 stood at 6,777 units, up 33.80 percent as against 5,065 units sold in Jan 20 while MoM sales increased 21.31 percent as against 5,595 units sold in Dec 20. Exports on the other hand, increased 8.66 percent YoY to 6,814 units in Jan 21 as against 6,271 units exported in Jan 20 while MoM exports dipped 14.94 percent, as compared to 8,011 units exported in Dec 20.

KTM India YoY and MoM Domestic Sales Jan 21

In domestic markets, it was the KTM 200 that commanded the most attention. Sales in Jan 21 stood at 2,979 units, up 98.47 percent over 1,501 units sold in Jan 20. The KTM 200 currently holds 43.96 percent share in the company lineup in domestic markets.

However, it is not as much of a draw in global markets where the KTM 390 and 250 is found to be more attractive. In terms of monthly sales, KTM 200 also increased substantially by 56.61 percent as against 1,902 units sold in Dec 20.

KTM 125 sales in Jan 21 stood at 2,516 units, up 15.63 percent as against 2,176 units sold in Jan 20 while MoM sales were flat as against 2,525 units sold in Dec 20. The KTM 390 also noted a marginal increase in sales in Jan 21 at 722 units, up 5.87 percent as compared to 68 units sold in Jan 20 while MoM sales increased significantly from 394 units sold in Dec 20.

YoY and MoM sales of KTM 250 dipped 20.68 percent to 560 units in Jan 21 down from 706 units sold in Jan 20 while MoM sales also fell 27.65 percent from 744 units sold in Dec 20.

KTM 390 Leads Exports Jan 2021

In global markets, it was the KTM 390 that saw the most demand despite marginal de-growth. Exports of the 390 in Jan 21 stood at 3,354 units, down 3.51 percent as against 3,476 units sold in Jan 20. It was the KTM 250 that noted the maximum growth in global markets in the past month, up 328.66 percent to 1,376 units, up from 321 units exported in Jan 20.

MoM exports also surged 72 percent as compared to 800 units exported in Dec 20. Exports of the KTM 200 increased YoY but suffered a MoM de-growth while sales of KTM 125 fell both in terms of YoY and MoM basis.

Upcoming KTMs

A new range of KTM RC series of sportsbikes are also in the making and an RC 890 prototype has been spied testing. It comes based on the 890 Duke motorcycle and will be powered by the same 889cc parallel twin engine.

The 2021 KTM RC390 has already been spotted testing multiple times and is slated to come in with a major overhaul over its earlier counterpart with several feature updates. It will get its power via the same 373cc engine but will now comply with stricter emission standards to produce 44 hp power and 35 Nm torque.