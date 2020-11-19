KTM Sales, Exports Oct 2020 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM domestic sales increase 4.55 percent in Oct 19, exports 53.33 percent

Automotive sales are on the rise. Markets are slowly but surely coming out of the ill effects of the pandemic situation while the economy is also showing more promise.

KTM India has reported an increase in terms of domestic sales and exports for the month of October 2020. There was an increase in YoY sales while MoM domestic sales have declined.

KTM YoY Domestic Sales and Exports

KTM has noted a 4.55 percent growth in terms of domestic sales in Oct 20 with a total of 6,757 units sold in the month over 6,463 units sold in Oct 19. Of the company lineup, it was the KTM 200 that was most in demand with 2,695 units sold in the past month.

The KTM 125 of which 2,312 units were sold, also added good numbers to total sales. Both these models commanded a 39.88 percent and 34.22 percent market share respectively.

Sales growth was also noted for the KTM 390 and KTM 250 with 1,038 units and 712 units sold respectively in the past month. Exports, which increased 53.33 percent, saw the KTM 390 and 200 most in demand in global markets while the KTM 125 noted a de-growth. Total exports in the Oct 20 stood at 3,568 units, up from 2,327 units sold in Oct 19.

KTM MoM Domestic sales show de-growth

There was a dip in KTM MoM domestic sales by 8.40 percent to 6,757 units as compared to 7,377 units sold in Sept 20. The KTM 125 was the only model to note an increase in sales by 4.29 percent while the 200, 390 and 250 experienced de-growth. MoM exports however grew 24.93 percent to 3,568 units, up from 2,856 units sold in Sep 20.

The company now gears up for the launch of the KTM 250 Adventure as it starts arriving at dealerships and unofficial bookings have also opened. To ensure pricing at more affordable levels as compared to that seen on the 390 Adv, the company has brought in a monochrome LCD unit instead of a colour TFT display while the 250 Adv will also not receive traction control, riding modes, cornering ABS and navigation.

The upcoming 250 Adv will be positioned on the KTM 390 Adventure frame and will be powered by the same engine that powers the 250 Duke. This 250cc, liquid cooled engine will offer 30 hp power and 24 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. It will receive dual channel ABS and suspension via USD fork in the front and monoshock at the rear. There are no indications on pricing as on date but considering the KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs.2.09 lakhs, the 250 Adventure could carry a price tag of around Rs.2.35 lakhs. Ex-sh.