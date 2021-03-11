Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition Launched In India

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule is a bespoke edition that can be customized as per the customer’s demands

Lamborghini India have great plans for the Urus SUV. Having just touched the 100 unit sales mark in the country, the company now targets sales of 1 unit per week. The Lamborghini Urus was introduced in India in September 2018. It has been one of their most successful models in India.

Today, Lamborghini India announced the launch of Pearl Capsule Edition, a bespoke edition that can be configured to suit the individual taste of each buyer. It is available at a 20 percent increase over the base price of Rs.3.15 crores for the standard Urus. Internationally, this was launched back in June 2020.

Urus Pearl Capsule receives customization options in terms of features, cosmetic updates and performance while engine specs remain unchanged. These options have been specially created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department in Italy to appeal to Indian buyers who have been showing preference for sporty colour schemes.

Exterior Paint Options and Interior Designs

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is offered in a dual tone colour scheme. It gets three paint options of GialloInti (yellow), Verde Mantis (lime green) and Arancio Borealis (orange). It gets contrasting gloss black elements seen in its body skirting, wheel cladding, fenders and ORVMs while quad muffler tips also sport a matte silver colour scheme.

This special edition URUS gets a rear lip spoiler that runs across the boot with ‘LAMBORGHINI’ badging seen across the boot. Boot space stands at 615 liters which can be expanded with rear seats folded down. The Urus Pearl Capsule Edition rides on 23 inch alloy wheels finished in a gloss black colour scheme while buyers can opt for 22 inch wheels. The standard Urus features 20 inch alloy wheels.

Interiors sport matching colour to its exteriors in the three colours of choice with standard black contrasts. It gets two tone seating with stitching accents, URUS branding and the Lamborghini logo seen on its headrests.

The seats are electrically adjustable and get perforated Alcantara for added comfort. Black accents are seen throughout the interiors with fiber glass elements while actual features remain unchanged. Options also include a premium Sensonum sound system with 730W amplifier and 17 speakers.

Engine Specs and Top Speed

Mechanics remain unchanged on the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition. This SUV is powered by a 4.0 liter, twin turbo, V8 petrol engine that belts out 641 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm. The engine is mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via an advanced AWD system. It receives 6 drive modes, Braking is via 440mm carbon ceramic brake rotors. The engine steers the SUV to a top speed of 305 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The standard Urus is currently priced from Rs 3.15 crores in India and the company is also readying a mid cycle update set to be called the Urus Evo. The new Evo will receive styling elements but no major powertrain update and could make its world premiere sometime later this year.