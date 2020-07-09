Land Rover BS6-petrol Evoque, Discover Sport deliveries commence

Either BS6 SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 247bhp and 365Nm of torque

Jaguar Land Rover India has commenced deliveries of its BS6-compliant Range Rover Evoque and New Discovery Sport range of entry-level petrol luxury SUVs. The 2020MY Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport petrol models come at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 57.99 lakh and Rs 59.99 lakh, respectively.

Both SUVs are powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol powertrain packing 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. This is coupled to a 9-speed automatic that sends output to all four wheels. A 48-volt mild hybrid system is in play as well. The BS6 petrol Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport are offered in two trims: S and R-Dynamic SE.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), states that the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have witnessed “tremendous success” ever since their introduction in the country. In their latest formats, the luxury SUVs capture the “imagination and hearts” of Jaguar Land Rover’s customer base and fans, thanks to design, technology and equipment. Rohit Suri expects a good market response for the latest BS6 petrol powertrains.

The new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport feature Cabin Air Ionisation that works in conjunction with the automatic climate control units. It electrically charges surrounding air particles, thereby ionising them. This process helps remove air pollutants and other harmful particles.

ClearSight Rear-view Mirror is another innovative equipment. Basically, it turns the IRVM (inside rear-view mirror) to a camera feed of the rear (exterior) in case visibility is compromised by passengers or cargo. One only needs to flick a switch on the underside of the mirror to get a crisp and clear HD view of what is behind the vehicle. A simpler example of this can be expected in affordable cars of the future.

While lower ‘S’ variants get InControl Touch Pro touchscreen infotainment suite (supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), ‘R-Dynamic SE’ models feature InControl Touch Pro Duo. The latter combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen for better input convenience. An added advantage is a clutter-free dashboard layout when the vehicle is off.

With a focus on enhanced off-road capability, Terrain Response 2 auto-detects surface variations and adjusts the powertrains torque delivery accordingly. This enables drivers greater control in extreme off-road conditions such as crossing rivers, climbing mountains or rocky formations and navigating through tricky terrain. JLR India has already announced the Indian debut of its hardcore off-roader, Defender.