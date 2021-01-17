Top 5 Large SUV Sales Dec 2020 – Gloster Closes In On Fortuner, Endy No 3

Large SUV sales in December 2020 returned positive results with YoY growth of 9%

A total of 1,829 units were sold, as compared to 1,683 units in December 2019 – in the large SUV segment. The only downside is that majority of brands have negative YoY growth in the month. Overall sales growth in December 2020 is powered by only two products MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour.

Toyota Fortuner leads

Toyota Fortuner continues to maintain its leadership position with sales of 584 units in December. However, YoY sales are down -5%, as compared to 612 units sold in December 2019. Fortuner sales were seen decreasing in recent months, which was due to the expected launch of facelift model. YoY decline was much higher in November, down from 1,063 units in November 2019 to 656 units in November 2020.

Sales are expected to improve from January onwards, as the company has launched Fortuner facelift along with a new Fortuner Legender variant. New Fortuner model gets a range of updates including visual enhancements, a more powerful 2.8 litre diesel engine and several new features. Fortuner facelift is available in the price range of Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.58 lakh.

MG Gloster Closes In On Fortuner

At number two is MG Gloster with 458 units sold in December. Gloster was launched in October and it has moved fast to claim the second spot in just around two months’ time. It was launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 28.98 lakh, which was valid for the first 2000 bookings or October 31, whichever was earlier.

With prices hiked in November, Gloster is available in the range of Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 35.58 lakh – ex-sh prices. Gloster is the first SUV in its class to get autonomous level 1 features.

Ford Endeavour Loses No 2 Spot

Ford Endeavour is at number three with 447 units sold in December. Even though it has slipped to number three spot, YoY sales are up by an impressive 71%. Sales in December 2019 stood at 261 units. Ford had recently discontinued some key features on Endeavour such as active noise cancellation (all variants), front door steel scuff plate (4×2 Titanium), 10 speakers reduced to 8 (4×2 Titanium) and aux heater (all Titanium+ and Sport). The revisions were probably done to reduce production costs.

At number four is Volkswagen Tiguan with 247 units sold in December. YoY sales are down -24%, as compared to 324 units sold in December 2019. Hyundai Tucson takes the fifth place with 80 units sold in December. As compared to 92 units sold in December 2019, YoY sales are down by -13%.

Next in the list is Mahindra Alturas G4, which has registered max YoY de-growth in percentage terms. Sales are down from 123 units in December 2019 to just 9 units in December 2020. That’s YoY loss of -93%. Honda CR-V has also lost a significant chunk of its sales, down from 38 units in December 2019 to just 4 units in December 2020.