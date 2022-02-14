Large SUV Sales Jan 2022 – Fortuner, Gloster, Kodiaq, Alturas, Tucson

Toyota Fortuner leads the premium D-segment SUV category with a market share of 72.74 percent

Premium D-segment SUVs are a niche category of passenger vehicles in India. With a handful of offerings present in the country, monthly sales volume in this space is usually on the lower side. In January this year, a total of 1,115 SUVs from this space were dispatched to dealerships across the country.

In comparison, a total of 2,324 SUVs were sold during the same month last year which has resulted in a YoY decline of 30.62 percent. In December 2021, OEMs were able to sell 2,043 units of SUVs which resulted in an MoM decline of 45.42 percent.

Large SUV Sales Jan 2022 – Fortuner leads segment

The sales chart was led by Toyota Fortuner as usual with 811 units dispatched to dealerships across the country last month. During the same period last year, the Japanese brand sold 1,169 units of Fortuner which resulted in a YoY decline of 30.62 percent. Around the same time last year, the SUV also received a comprehensive facelift with significant styling and feature upgrades.

The second spot was taken by MG Gloster with a registered volume of 143 units only sold last month. The SUV witnessed a YoY drop of 70 percent since during January last year, MG dispatched 475 units of Gloster. In December 2021, only 108 units of the big SUV were dispatched across the country which resulted in a positive MoM growth of 32.41 percent.

Kodiaq latest entry in segment

Skoda launched the facelifted Kodiaq in December 2021 and sold just 55 units in its first month. In its second month, the premium SUV registered a volume of 143 units which resulted in MoM growth of 105.45 percent.

Kodiaq was trailed by Hyundai Tucson with 48 units sold last month. The Korean carmaker sold 125 units of the mid-size SUV during the same period last year which led to a YoY decline of 61.60 percent.

Alturas fails to open account

In December 2021, only 35 units of Tucson were dispatched across the country which resulted in an MoM growth of 37.14 percent. Mahindra wasn’t able to sell a single unit of Alturas G4 last month. The SUV is nearing the end of its life cycle and is most likely to be discontinued from the market in coming months.

This segment earlier saw the discontinuation of Ford Endeavour when the American brand stopped local operation in India a few months ago. The space will also feature addition in the form of Jeep Meridian which is currently under development and is expected to be launched later this year.