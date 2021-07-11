Large SUV Sales June 2021 – Endeavour No 1, Beats Fortuner And Gloster

The D-segment of premium SUVs will see another addition in the form of the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq and the new Jeep H6 SUV

On a rare occasion, Ford Endeavour was able to beat its arch-nemesis Toyota Fortuner on monthly sales. The flagship SUV from Ford raked in 892 units for the American brand in June this year. In comparison, 366 units of the full-size SUV were sold in June last year which resulted in YoY growth of 143.7 percent.

Fortuner, on the other hand, slipped to the second spot with 549 units dispatched to dealerships last month. During the same period last year, the Japanese carmaker was able to sell 713 units of the seven-seat SUV which translated to a decline in YoY sales by 23 percent.

MG Gloster was stuck at the third spot with 306 units dispatched last month. The SUV made its debut in India late last year and has been able to give stiff competition to both Fortuner and Endeavour. Hyundai sold only 85 units of its flagship Tucson in June this year whereas during the same period last year it recorded a sales volume of 30 units. Therefore, it witnessed a growth of 183 percent.

Mahindra’s flagship SUV Alturas G4 didn’t have much impact on the sales charts as only 16 units of it were sold last month. The SUV is based on SsangYong Rexton and its future in the Indian market has been a question mark for several months. Many experts believe that its days in the market are numbered.

New-Gen Endeavour, Fortuner in development

New generation models of both Endeavour and Fortuner are reportedly under development. Test mules of both the upgraded ladder-on-frame SUVs have been spotted in Australia and Thailand respectively where they are currently being developed. While Endeavour is likely to come with a completely overhauled design, the design of Fortuner is expected to remain mostly intact with most updates taking place underneath the skin.

SUV Prices

Endeavour recently removed its base trim from its lineup and is now priced between Rs. 33.80 lakh and Rs. 36.25 lakh. MG Gloster is priced between Rs 30,00 lakh and goes up to Rs 36.88 lakh for the top-spec trim.

Toyota Fortuner has a starting price of Rs. 30.36 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 38.32 lakh for the top-spec Legender trim. Alturas G4 is priced between Rs. 28.74 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 31.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Fortuner is the only ladder-on-frame three-row SUV to be offered with a petrol engine option. Hyundai Tucson is priced between Rs. 22.58 lakh and Rs. 27.36 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) and is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options paired with an automatic transmission as standard.