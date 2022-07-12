Large SUV Sales June 2022 – Fortuner, Meridian, Gloster, Kodiaq, Alturas

D-Segment premium SUV sales increased 155.19 percent YoY and 214.40 percent MoM with Toyota Fortuner at No. 1

As supplies of semiconductors, which had adversely affected the industry for the past two years, eases around the world, car sales have begun to show signs of improvement. In the earlier post we discussed Sub-Compact SUV (Nexon, Brezza, Venue, et) and Compact SUV (Creta, Seltos, Taigun, Kushaq) sales. In this post, we will take a look at the sales of the larger premium SUV for July 2022.

There were a total of 4,499 units of large SUVs sold in June 2022. This was a 155.19 percent YoY growth over 1,763 units sold in June 2021 leading to a 2,736 unit volume increase. MoM sales improved by 214.40 percent from 1,431 units sold in May 2022, with volume growth of 3,068 units.

Large SUV Sales June 2022 – Toyota Fortuner at No. 1

Leading sales charts was the Toyota Fortuner of which the company sold 3,133 units in June 2022, up 470.67 percent over just 549 units sold in July 2021. This was a 2,584 unit volume growth with the Fortuner commanding a 69.64 percent share. MoM sales increased 164.61 percent over 1,184 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage had stood at 82.74.

The recently introduced Jeep Meridian has shot to fame in this segment with sales of 1,071 units in June 2022 and a 23.81 percent share. Jeep Meridian is offered in Limited and Limited (O) variants and is priced from Rs 29.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 36.95 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sales of MG Gloster dipped 50.65 percent YoY to 151 units from 306 units sold in June 2021. Recording the highest MoM growth in this segment, sales improved by 196.08 percent over 51 units sold in May 2022. There have been spy shots of the new Gloster facelift doing the rounds showing off the upcoming model with new styling elements while it will continue to be powered by the same engine lineup as its current counterpart.

Skoda Kodiaq sales were at 79 units in the past month with a 1.76 percent share. In May 2022, the company had sold 106 units of the Kodiaq relating to a 25.47 percent MoM de-growth. Skoda Kodiaq is sold out for the year. Bookings are now open for delivery in 2023.

Mahindra Alturas Sales

Mahindra sold 65 units of the Alturas in June 2022, up 306.25 percent over 16 units sold in June 2021. The Mahindra Alturas was the 7th best-selling model in the company lineup in the past month. This was 49 unit volume growth and a 1.44 percent share. MoM sales dipped 27.78 percent from 90 units sold in May 2022.

Ford Endeavour sales were down to 0 units, as the company exited from Indian markets a few months ago. Exit of Ford Endeavour has given a huge boost to Fortuner sales in India. International market got the new gen Endy recently, but it is not planned for India. 2023 Endeavour is offered in 2WD / 4WD options and in six trims of Ambient, Trend, Trend Sport, Wildtrack X, Titanium and Platinum.