Lexus LM 350h India Launch Price – Rs 2 Cr to Rs. 2.5 Cr

Lexus LM 350h: India Launch Details

The Lexus LM 350h brings forth easy luxury and innovation. Redefining the ultra-luxury MPV segment with its stately presence and intense performance. This uber cool and sophisticated ride was launched in India today. With a price range spanning from Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 2.5 crores, Lexus LM 350h offers unparalleled comfort and refinement.

Available in both four-seater and seven-seater configurations, it caters to diverse preferences. A harmonious blend of spaciousness and minimalist elegance. Launched in 2020, the first-generation Lexus LM set the standard for chauffeur-driven luxury vehicles in Asian markets. Recognising evolving demands of the luxury market, Lexus has made necessary updates and redesigns on the new gen Luxury Mover.

Experience Opulence, Craftsmanship, Sleek Sophistication

Exterior design is all about elegance and aerodynamic strokes, reflecting Lexus’ renowned design language. Functionality is emphasized without compromising dynamic performance for a smooth and impeccable driving experience. Inside, the cabin is meticulously crafted with a focus on practicality and refinement. Your ride is an expansive rear suite adorned with luxurious trim and seating options.

Setting new benchmarks in luxury vehicle technology, Lexus LM 350h boasts several world-first features. There’s a 48-inch ultrawide screen and an innovative infrared rays matrix sensor A/C system. Passengers can enjoy unparalleled comfort with features like power seat long slide rail, multi-position tip-up seats, and frequency-sensitive piston valve shock absorbers.

Power Output of Lexus LM 350h

Lexus introduces exclusive first-of-its-kind features in the LM 350h. They include a removable remote panel for rear seat functions, armrest, and ottoman heaters. And there’s a rear climate concierge. Safety is paramount with Lexus Safety System+. It includes advanced driver assistance features like pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and blind-spot monitor.

Under the hood, Lexus LM 350h houses a 2.5L Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) engine coupled with E-FOUR AWD technology. It delivers a combined power output of 184kW. This high-output engine ensures smooth and efficient performance, while the hybrid system enhances fuel economy and reduces emissions.

Bookings Open: Reserve Your Lexus LM 350h Today

For those interested in experiencing the brilliance of luxury and innovation, bookings are now open at Lexus India’s Guest Experience Centres. Deliveries are set to commence shortly.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India, said, “Upon announcing commencement of its bookings last year, the new Lexus LM had become an instant hit in the country reiterating our belief that India is home to ultra HNIs who yearn for heightened indulgence & experiences. We thank our guests for their patience as well as their faith in the brand and are confident that we will be able to begin deliveries of the majestic new LM by mid of this year”.