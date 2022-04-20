LML Electric Scooter, Motorcycle India Debut This Year

LML Electric has joined hands with German EV brand eROCKIT in order to manufacture an E-hyperbike in India

LML announced its re-entry into the market as an electric vehicle manufacturer in September last year. The yesteryear maker of Vespa scooters in India is set to make a comeback in a reincarnated “all-electric” avatar by unveiling as many as three new electric two-wheelers later this year.

These three models will include an electric hyperbike, electric scooter and an e-bike which will be revealed on 29 September 2022. The company will also unveil its new brand logo on the same day. Launches and deliveries of these products will take place from next year onwards.

LML Electric electric two-wheelers

Launch of the electric Hyperbike and e-bike are set to take place in January next year whereas series production of both models is also expected to commence around the same time. Deliveries of Hyperbike and e-bike are expected to begin around February or March 2023. On the other hand, the electric scooter will start rolling out from the production line around August or September next year.

All three models will cater to the premium and high-performance end of the spectrum. Apart from these upcoming electric two-wheelers, LML is also working on developing another high-performance electric motorcycle that is scheduled to make its debut in 2024. LML claims that it will be offering some class-leading features in all its products and the company has already applied for patents on some of these unique features.

Partnership with eROCKIT

In an interaction with a newspaper, Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML Electric, revealed that the company has entered into a collaboration with German EV brand eROCKIT for adoption of technology. Design aspects of these upcoming battery-powered models will be taken care of by its Italian partner SPM Engineering.

The joint venture between LML and eROCKIT will focus on manufacturing the electric Hyperbike which is expected to have different specifications in comparison to its German counterpart. The German-spec E-Hyperbike comes with pedal assist that can reach a top speed of up to 90kmph and can return a maximum range of 20 km on a single charge.

Manufacturing details

LML has assured that the upcoming two-wheelers will be heavily localised to suit Indian conditions. In fact, LML Electric also plans to export its vehicles and will also manufacture products for eROCKIT in India and ship them to overseas markets. While Bhatia didn’t disclose any specifics about the upcoming models, he revealed that the company will address the range anxiety issue of prospective consumers.

There is a good chance that LML will adopt battery swapping technology for its products to start with. Earlier in January this year, LML Electric had announced another partnership with Saera Electric Auto where the latter’s state-of-art manufacturing facility located in Bawal, Haryana will be used for production of the brand’s upcoming electric two-wheelers.

