LML Star, LML Hyperbike Names Registered – New Electric Scooter, Motorcycle ?

LML branded scooters and motorcycles were on sale in India and now, company is re-entering in an EV avatar

Do you remember LML? It was an Indian-based scooter and motorcycle manufacturer that ceased operations in 2017. LML is short for Lohia Machinery Ltd and produced scooters based on Vespa too. But now, with its comeback, LML wants to establish itself with a new face and hence we will also see a new logo to be unveiled too.

For starters, the name of the company is now LML Electric and headed by Yogesh Bhatia as CEO while LML of the yesteryear was headed by Deepak Singhania as CEO and MD. To make a strong point in an already springing EV segment in India, LML has a plan set that it hopes will launch it as an EV maker.

LML Electric Motorcycles

LML has confirmed that they will be revealing three electric two wheeler concepts on September 29th. But they have not confirmed what they will be. It is expected that two of those are electric motorcycles, and one is an electric scooter. This will only be an unveiling event, while launch is expected later.

LML electric Hyperbike and an e-bike are set to launch in January next year. Along with these, an electric scooter is also on the cards slated for August or September next year. LML Electric is set to cater premium and high-performance EV segment. LML has registered two new names, one is LML Star and the other is LML Hyperbike. These are likely to be the names of their upcoming electric scooter and motorcycle.

Also, LML is working on another electric motorcycle in the high-performance segment. But that model is likely to make its debut in 2024. LML Electric claims class-leading features across its range and has already applied for patents regarding the same too. Not a lot is known about these vehicles in terms of looks, features, performance numbers and more until their reveal on September 29th.

Yogesh Bhatia, CEO & MD, LML, is very optimistic about the brand’s comeback and its presence globally in EV space. He promises that LML vehicles will pack best-in-class tech and features. Also, LML is fairly confident that they will create a dent in EV space.

What To Expect?

Now that we have the lineup out of the way, let’s see how LML Electric is planning to develop them. LML has signed a collaboration with German EV brand eROCKIT AG and Italian company SPM Engineering. eROCKIT AG will provide EV components and other technology while SPM Engineering will handle the design aspects of LML Electric’s upcoming EVs.

The JV between LML and eROCKIT will mainly focus on production of an electric man-powered Hyperbike. LML’s version will have different specs than its German counterpart. It comes with pedal assistance and can reach 90 kmph. A pure electric range is 20 km on a single charge. Bhatia also assures that range anxiety will be taken care of. Does this mean that India will get a slightly higher range? These EVs by LML Electric will be manufactured in Bawal, Haryana as a result of a strategic partnership with Saera, which has assembled Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the same factory.