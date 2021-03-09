Luxury Car Sales Feb 2021 – Mercedes, BMW, Audi, JLR, Volvo, Porsche, Ferrari

FADA reports decline in luxury car retails through February 2021

Luxury car retails sales continues to be in the red through February 2021. With the exception of Lamborghini and Bentley wherein sales was flat, all manufacturers reported sales decline. Cumulative luxury car retails in February 2021 stood at 1,732 units.

Volume less than halved at 52.27 percent decline. Retails fell from 3,629 units at volume loss of almost 1.9k units. The battle at the top though is being closely.

Mercedes-Benz remains on top of the table at 649 units at volume decline of more than a quarter. YoY decline is reported at 28.76 percent, down from 911 units at volume loss of 262 units. Market Share (MS) stood at 37.47 percent. MoM decline stood at almost a quarter down from 859 units at volume loss of 210 units.

BMW limits sales decline

BMW follows closely at 626 units. Decline is reported at just over 17 percent for a comparable MS to Mercedes at 36.14 percent. Volume loss stood at 129 units, down from 755 units.Mom decline was almost at 11 percent at volume loss of 77 units, down from 703 units.

JLR retails stood at 188 units, down from 298 units at volume loss of 110 units. Sales decline is reported at 36.91 percent. MS stood at 10.85 percent. In recent days, a global restricting move is seeing JLR India shed a part of its non-manufacturing workforce. MoM decline stood at almost 11 percent at volume loss of 23 units, down from 211 units.

Audi retails fell to 140 units, down from 314 units. Volume loss stood at 174 units at over 55 percent decline. MS fell to about 8 percent. Mom decline is reported at 44.88 percent at volume loss of 114 units, down from 254 units.

100 units of Urus sold to date

Volvo sales fell to below a 100 units. Retails are down at 88 units from 123 units. Sales decline stood at 28.46 percent for about 5 percent MS. MoM decline was at almost 20 percent, down from 109 units at volume loss of 21 units. Porsche sales fell by 7 units at 33 units, down from 40. Sales decline stood at 17.5 percent.

A single unit of Rolls Royce was sold. 2 units of Ferrari were sold. 3 units of Bentley were sold. 2 units of Lamborghini were sold. The first unit of Lamborghini Urus was sold here in September 2018. Since then, the company has sold 100 units of Urus.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “The Urus has created a unique position for itself in the super luxury car segment in India, not just by creating a completely new category but, more importantly, growing the entire segment. In India, Urus has proven to be a game changer for Lamborghini and currently contributes to over 50 percent of the brand volumes in India. While it offers the versatility of an SUV, it offers the driving dynamics and emotions of a super sports car. It has also, remarkably, helped penetrate into the tier 1 and 2 cities, gaining significant popularity among our group of clients.”

Disclaimer: The above numbers do not have figures from AP, MP, LD & TS as they are not yet on Vahan 4. Vehicle Registration Data has been collated as on 07.03.21 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,274 out of 1,481 RTOs.