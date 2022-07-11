Luxury car sales India H1 2022 – Mercedes vs BMW vs Audi

Mercedes Benz reports second highest H1 sales in a decade in 2022; 7,573 units sold with Q2 sales at 3,551 units

Mercedes Benz India reported a stellar quarter ending June 2022, and with it a triumphant H1. Sales in the last 6 month rose to 7,573 units, up from 4,857 units at 55.92 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 2,716 units. Q2 sales are up at 3,551 units, up from 1,664 units, having more than doubled. Volume gain is reported at 1,887 units.

As of June 2022, the order book swelled to 6k units, which entails a waiting period for the marquee’s cars. A-Class Limousine, C-Class, and E-Class waitlist is pegged at 2-3 months, S-Class at 3 months, and S-Class Maybach S 580 at 4-5 months. The last time Mercedes Benz India reported higher sales in H1 was back in 2018 at 8,061 units.

Q3 sales anticipated to be robust

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and; CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Q3 will be highly exciting as we line-up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from our global portfolio, for our Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark.”

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “A majority of products are sold out and we are trying our best to match the huge demand. The order books are full and the pipeline for coming months is quite solid.”

BMW India H1 2022 sales

BMW India continues to make strong strides to end H1 2022 on a positive note. Growth was reported in all aspects of business here – BMW cars, Mini cars, and BMW motorcycles. The last time sales were this robust was in H1 2018 when the auto manufacturer reported sales of 5,170 units. As it stands, all 3 brands reported the highest ever H1 sales in 2022. Through H1 2022, BMW car sales are reported at 5,191 units at 65.4 percent growth. Up from 3,138 units in H1 2021, volume gain stood at 2053 units. Mini car sales improved by 50 percent to 379 units. Together car sales are up at 5,570 units at 64.2 percent growth.

Majority of BMW sales was contributed by its locally manufactured SAV range. This includes X1, X3, X4, X5, and X7. Sales volume stood at nearly 50 percent of total sales in the last 6 months. Other segment leaders included the 3 Series Gran Limousine, and 5 Series.

Mini Countryman sales accounted for over 45 percent of total sales. BMW Motorrad sales are up at 3,114 units at 56.7 percent growth. Motorrad sales were steered to growth by G 310 R and G 310 RR sales. The motorcycles account for over 90 percent of bike sales.

Audi India H1 2022 sales

Audi India sales, though much smaller in volume were also reported at growth. H1 2022 sales are up at 1,765 units from 1,181 units. Volume gain stood at 49 percent at volume gain of 584 units.

Together the top 3 stalwarts in the luxury segment sold a total of 14,529 units. This is visibly higher than a total 9,176 units reported for the same 6 months in 2021. In the comparable period low base sales were the order of the day owing to business limitations related to thwarting the spread of Covid-19.