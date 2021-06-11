Luxury Car Sales India May 2021 – Mercedes, BMW, Audi, JLR, Volvo, Porsche

MoM sales have eroded by more than 66%, as compared to numbers in April

As was expected on account of pandemic related lockdown and restrictions, luxury car sales have posted negative MoM growth in May. A total of 482 units were sold in May, as compared to 1,455 units in April. All cars have negative MoM growth.

Mercedes leads

The fight for the top spot in luxury car segment is usually between Mercedes and BMW. Mercedes is ahead in May with sales of 198 units. MoM numbers are down by -62.21%, as compared to 524 units sold in April. Mercedes commanded a market share of 41.08%.

Earlier this month, Mercedes launched Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 2.43 crore. It will compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover Autobiography. Ranked second in the list, BMW sold a total of 152 units in May. MoM growth is down by -72.71%, as compared to 557 units in April. Market share is at 31.54%.

BMW had recently launched X7 Dark Shadow Edition at a price of Rs 2.02 crore. The SUV will be imported in India as a completely built unit (CBU). Only 500 of these have been allocated for the Indian market. Under the hood, the SUV packs in a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo diesel engine that churns out 400 bhp of max power and 760 Nm of peak torque.

Audi takes third spot with sales of 47 units in May. MoM growth is down by -59.48%, as compared to 116 units sold in April. Audi’s market share is 9.75%. Audi had launched the new S5 Sportback in March at a price of Rs 79.06 lakh. The four-door coupe comes with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 TFSI engine that makes 354 ps / 500 Nm. It is capable of reaching 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

JLR is next with sales of 39 units in May. MoM numbers are down by -72.92%, as compared to 144 units sold in April. Market share is at 8.09%. One of the most notable launches by JLR this year is Jaguar I-Pace electric car. It was launched at Rs 1.06 crore. I-Pace packs in a 90 kWh lithium ion battery pack that makes 400 ps / 696 Nm. Claimed range is 480 km.

At number five is Volvo with sales of 36 units in May. MoM sales are down by -58.14%, as compared to 86 units sold in April. Market share is at 7.47%. Volvo’s most recent offering for the Indian market is XC40 electric SUV. It is scheduled for launch later this year.

Porsche has max MoM de-growth

Placed at sixth place, Porsche has max MoM loss (-73.91%) in percentage terms. Sales are down from 23 units in April to 6 units in May. Market share is at 1.24%. Other cars in the list include Lamborghini and Ferrari with sales of 2 units each. Rolls Royce and Bentley did not register any sales in May 2021.