Mahindra Aug 2022 SUV Sales Highest Ever – XUV700, Thar, Scorpio, Bolero

Mahindra has reported their highest ever SUV sales in August 2022 at an 87 percent YoY growth

Mahindra has also seen outstanding sales in the month of August 2022. Sales growth was seen across the utility vehicle and car/van segments as well as where the company’s commercial and three wheeler vehicles were concerned.

Mahindra sold a total of 29,856 units in August 2022. This was an 87 percent YoY growth over 15,973 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales in this segment improved by 67 percent from 80,221 units sold in YTD FY2022 to 1,34,215 units sold in FY 2023.

Mahindra PV Sales August 2022

Utility vehicle sales increased 87 percent YoY to 29,516 units in August 2022 from 15,786 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales were also up 68 percent to 1,32,790 units in FY 2022-23 from 79,153 units sold in FY 2021-22. Where cars and van sales were concerned, Mahindra has seen an 80 percent YoY growth to 336 units, from 187 units sold in August 2021 while YTD sales improved 33 percent to 1,425 units from 1,068 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Mahindra SUVs are much in demand. Top sellers include the likes of XUV700, Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV300, etc. New gen Scorpio N deliveries will start later this month. Even before that, Mahindra is sitting on an order book of about 2.5 lakh SUVs. Pending deliveries have a waiting of up to 2 years in some cases.

Mahindra is getting ready to update their SUVs with the new twin peaks logo, which was first seen on the XUV700. The Mahindra Thar has also ben spotted with Twin Peaks logo ahead of launch. In other news, Mahindra has just teased the new XUV400 all electric version of the XUV300 which is set to be unveiled on 8th September 2022. It will rival the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

Mahindra CVs Sales Aug 2022

LCV sales in the 3.5T and MHCV segment increased by 28 percent YoY to 656 units from 512 units sold in August 2021 while YTD sales were higher by 89 percent to 3,417 units from 1,808 units sold in FY 2021-22. Three wheeler sales increased by 85 percent YoY to 4,793 units and by 154 percent YTD to 19,806 units. Exports however, dipped 8 percent YoY to 2,912 units from 3,183 units sold in August 2022 while YTD exports were higher by 12 percent to 13,218 units.

Mahindra Farm Equipment also saw growth in terms of domestic sales and exports by 1 percent respectively, thanks to a favorable monsoon and the optimism ahead of the festive season. Domestic sales stood at 20,138 units in August 2022, up from 19,997 units sold in August 2021 while exports were at 1,382 units in the past month from 1,363 units sold in the same month last year.

Total farm equipment sales in August 2022 stood at 21,520 units, up 1 percent from 21,360 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales of Farm Equipment increased 10 percent (1,55,205 units) in domestic markets while exports were higher by 18 percent (8,131 units) in FY 2022-23.