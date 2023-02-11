Mahindra BE Rall-E Electric SUV Concept Makes Global Debut

This was the first time enthusiasts in India got to see a live view of Mahindra’s upcoming born-electric SUVs

Last year in August, Mahindra had unveiled its born-electric SUV range in concept form in UK. These were now showcased in India on the eve of India’s first ever Formula E race in Hyderabad.

Mahindra will be taking part in the Formula E Race event with the M9Electro race car. In Mexico City E-Prix held in January, M9Electro shared the podium, coming third in the race. It is to note that Mahindra Racing factory team has been part of Formula E ever since it was launched in 2011.

New Mahindra Electric SUVs

Mahindra’s upcoming born-electric SUVs have been categorized under two separate brand names, XUV.e and BE. However, they share the same INGLO platform. Mahindra XUV.e range includes XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. XUV.e8 is essentially the electric version of XUV700. It will be the first to be launched, scheduled for December 2024. XUV.e8 is 4740 mm long, 1900 mm wide, 1760 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2762 mm.

Mahindra XUV.e9 is planned for launch in April 2025. It has a bold, futuristic design that blends in elements of an SUV and a coupe. XUV.e9 is 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide, 1690 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2775 mm. It will have a large panoramic sky roof. Interiors will be bathed in luxury and there will be a comprehensive range of hi-tech features. This was unveiled in India in the presence of bollywood actor Disha Patani.

Mahindra BE range comprises BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. BE range SUVs are distinguishable by their radical design and have some common features such as C-shaped headlamps and tail lamps and sharp body panelling. Special attention has been given to improving aerodynamics, which will help boost range of these SUVs.

Mahindra BE Rall-E Concept Electric

BE.05 is scheduled to debut in October 2025. Mahindra defines it as a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV), which is indicative of its racing inspired design and superior performance. BE.05 is 4370 mm long, 1900 mm wide, 1635 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2775 mm. Based on this, Mahindra revealed an all electric off-road rally concept, called BE RALL-E in the presence of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

BE.07 is scheduled to debut in October 2026. It will be a family-oriented SUVs, perfect for weekend fun and vacations. BE.07 is 4565 mm long, 1900 mm wide, 1660 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2775 mm. BE.09 will be the range topping SUV, born with a sculpted profile and dominating street presence. It will be a 4-seater SUV. Not much details are available about BE.09 and its launch timeline.

These born-electric SUVs will be sharing Mahindra’s all-new INGLO platform. It offers a range of advantages such as adaptability to varying body styles. INGLO will be utilizing advanced Blade and Prismatic cell architectures, which will ensure optimal range.

Users will benefit from fast charging, with 80% achievable in less than 30 minutes. INGLO will ensure an exhilarating performance, with 0-100 kmph possible in just 5-6 seconds. Safety is another focus area, featuring a fortified passenger cabin and a range of ADAS features.