Mahindra Bolero Electric Pikup Teased Ahead Of Launch?

Mahindra Bolero Pikup is currently on sale in single-cab guise and gets a sole diesel engine option

Mahindra has had a long-standing affair with electric vehicles. The Indian auto giant bought Reva electric car company and launched the first set of electric vehicles in India under Mahindra Electric Mobility LTD. But that did not work and most of it is now discontinued.

Come 2022, Mahindra is re-inventing its EV portfolio. They are getting ready to launch five new electric SUV concepts on 15th Aug. Then in September, we will get to see the production spec XUV400 Electric SUV.

Mahindra is doing really well in electric 3W segment. It sold 2,227 units of electric 3-wheelers in June 2022 registering a healthy 458.15% YoY sales over June 2021. Mahindra currently is the second highest-selling electric 3W company in India with an 8.28% market share. But when it comes to commercial vehicle sales, Mahindra is again in second place. It sold 15,950 units in June 2022 and has a 23.56% market share.

Mahindra Bolero Pickup Electric

You must be wondering why we are talking about Mahindra’s EVs, electric 3W and commercial vehicles in the same light. It is because Mahindra’s upcoming launch is expected to be a culmination of the three. And that is the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Electric Pikup.

Mahindra dropped a teaser for the upcoming Electric Bolero Pikup. It was just a short teaser with a tagline “The future of Pick-Ups” and no further info. The reason we believe this is Bolero Electric Pikup, is the blue colour which Mahindra has strategically used. This is the same blue shade that is also used by the company’s Treo electric 3-wheeler. Treo is a very popular electric 3-wheeler on sale in India. Even if we go back half a decade, even e2O and e2O Plus press material had the same blue colour.

Also, logically thinking, if this isn’t an electric Pikup, it can’t be the “Future of Pick-Ups” as it is already on sale and has been for over a decade. It has to be an electric Pikup and with this Mahindra is foraying into electric Pickup segment which is currently as good as non-existent. With the launch of Bolero Electric Pikup, Mahindra is trying to stay ahead of the game with this niche product. Tata Motors has also unveiled a concept of an electric truck. We have seen Tata Ultra T.7 Electric. But this is a large truck and Mahindra is going for an electric Pickup truck which no one else has currently attempted for.

What To Expect?

We can expect a slight design upgrade over current Pikup and also, blue accent on the exterior. Mahindra Bolero Pikup Electric will get similar load bay options as the outgoing model and might even have the same loading capacity too. We can expect it to be based on the same chassis that ICE-powered Pikup gets.

The electric powertrain can be sufficient for the rated payload and cover around 150 km of range on a single charge. We say this because electric commercial vehicles are primarily developed for goods transportation within cities. For long-distance transportation, diesel is still unmatched in terms of its versatility. More details are likely to be revealed in the coming days.