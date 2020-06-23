Mahindra Bolero fitted with toilet so owners can avoid public washrooms

The cost of this portable toilet is around Rs. 65,000 and it comes with a touch based flush control

The current coronavirus pandemic in India has seen travel take a back seat. Using public toilets also entails a high risk factor is also something to be strictly avoided. This is where the new Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet comes to the aid of those wanting to travel over long distances but fear the use of public toilets.

Ojes Automobiles from Kerala have designed a special Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet. The rear seats are removed to accommodate this toilet seat which is fitted sideways. This limits the vehicle’s passenger carrying capacity while boot space is completely done away with.

However, Ojes Automobiles has done the modification in such a way that it is possible for the owner to once again refit the seats as per demands. Below is a detailed video, in which they explain the modification.

This modified Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet comes with a flush control system which is touch based. There is a 12V motor that draws its power from the vehicle battery to initiate the flush operation while it is fitted with two aluminum tanks, one for fresh water and one to carry away the waste water.

The tanks are made of GRP coated aluminium so that it lasts for years. This portable toilet is similar to the vacuum toilet one sees on aircrafts. There is also storage space for soap, towels and hand sanitizers in the boot. The cost of this portable toilet is around Rs.65,000.

The last row windows are covered with opaque curtains. Not entirely restricted to the Mahindra Bolero itself, this western style portable toilet, which has been specially imported for this purpose, can be fitted in any car that measures 40 inches from floor to roof.

Ojes Automobiles is well versed with modification of vehicles. The company has worked on vehicles of superstars such as Mammootty and Prithviraj and is also into the business of coach-building and caravan customization. They also specialize in modifications such as ambulances, ATM vans and vanity vans along with mobile homes. All modifications are done without changing the structure and this sort of modifications is so unique that it has even received accolades from none other than Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Group.