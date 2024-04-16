HomeCar NewsMahindra Bolero NEO+ 9 Seater Launch Price Rs 11.39 L - Variants,...

Mahindra Bolero NEO+ 9 Seater Launch Price Rs 11.39 L – Variants, Features, Brochure

Mahindra Launches Bolero Neo+, Targeting the 9-Seater Segment – Comes in 2 variants (P4 and P10), 1 ambulance variant, 3 colours

Mahindra has announced the launch of the Bolero Neo+, a spacious 9-seater vehicle aimed at dominating the segment. With a starting price of Rs 11.39 Lakh (ex-sh), this new offering is set to redefine comfort, style, and performance for families and commercial users alike.

Mahindra Bolero NEO+ 9 Seater Launched

The Bolero Neo+ is available in two variants, the entry-level P4 (Rs 11.39 lakh) and the premium P10 (Rs 12.49 lakh), catering to diverse consumer preferences. Both variants feature a robust 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, promising an optimal blend of power and efficiency. The incorporation of Micro-Hybrid Technology further enhances fuel economy, making it an economical choice for long journeys and daily commutes.

Design-wise, the Bolero Neo+ stays true to its roots with signature Bolero elements like X-shaped bumpers and a front grille adorned with chrome inserts. Its imposing stance is further accentuated by stylish headlamps, fog lamps, and muscular side and rear footsteps, giving it a rugged yet elegant appeal.

Inside, passengers are treated to a spacious and comfortable environment, with features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear power windows, and ample boot space. The versatile seating configuration, arranged in a 2-3-4 pattern, allows for maximum passenger and cargo accommodation, catering to various travel needs.

One of the standout features of the Bolero Neo+ is its premium Italian interiors, adorned with high-quality fabric and equipped with a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system. This system offers Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity, ensuring passengers stay entertained and connected throughout their journey.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Bolero brand has become a hallmark of robustness and trustworthiness for our customers over the years, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations. With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike.”

In terms of safety, the Bolero Neo+ leaves no stone unturned, with features such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seats, engine immobilizer, and automatic door locks. These measures ensure a secure and comfortable journey for all occupants. It gets side facing seats in the last row.

In addition to its passenger variants, Mahindra’s Bolero Neo+ lineup also includes an ambulance variant, designed to meet the critical needs of emergency medical services. Priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-sh, this specialized vehicle ensures swift and safe transportation of patients, fully compliant with AIS 125 (Part 1) norms.

Equipped with essential features such as a single person operable stretcher mechanism, PA system, two-tone siren, and provision for IV bottles & oxygen cylinder, the Bolero Neo+ ambulance variant stands ready to support medical professionals in their life-saving endeavors. With its 6-speed rear-wheel-drive configuration and Body on Frame construction, it guarantees stability and durability, ensuring that patients receive timely and reliable care during transit. The Bolero Neo+ is now available for purchase at Mahindra dealerships nationwide.

