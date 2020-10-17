Mahindra Car Discounts Oct 2020 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV500, Marazzo

The offers extend to cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and free accessories

Mahindra is offering special festive discounts on select models valid till 31st October 2020. These special benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers and free accessories while there are also special discounts to corporate buyers.

Discount breakup on Alturas G4, XUV500 and Scorpio

Mahindra is offering maximum benefits of upto Rs 3.06 lakhs on the Alturas G4. This includes a cash discount of Rs.2.20 lakhs, exchange offer of Rs.50,000 and free accessories worth Rs.20,000. Corporate buyers get a special discount of Rs.16,000.

Those opting for the Mahindra XUV500 W5 and W7 variants during the month of October can benefit from a cash discount of Rs.12,000, exchange bonus of Rs.30,000 and corporate discount of Rs.9,000.

The XUV500 W9 and W11 variants come in at an added cash discount of Rs.5,000. Mahindra has also extended a similar discount scheme on the Scorpio. While the S5 variant gets a cash discount of Rs.20,000 and free accessories worth Rs.10,000, the other variants are only offered with exchange bonus of Rs.25,000 and corporate discount of Rs.5,000.

Mahindra XUV300, Marazzo and Bolero

The other SUVs in the company lineup are also a part of this festive discount scheme. Offers on the Mahindra Scorpio S5 variant is at cash discount of Rs.10,000 while other variants get exchange bonus of Rs.25,000 and corporate discount of Rs.5,000.

The XUV300 comes in with exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs.25,000 and Rs.5,000 respectively. Benefits on the Mahindra Marazzo go up to Rs.41,000, which includes stand at Rs.10,000 cash discount, Rs.15,000 exchange offer and Rs.6,000 corporate discount along with Rs.5,000 worth of accessories.

The Mahindra Bolero is also being offered at Rs.6,500 cash discount, Rs.10,000 exchange bonus and Rs.4,000 corporate discount while this model does not receive any free accessories. The newly launched second generation Mahindra Thar is not a part of these festive discounts.

Mahindra Thar Official Accessories

Mahindra launched the new gen Thar on 2nd October priced from Rs.9.8 lakhs. The new Thar gets updated cabin and engine options with enhanced off road capabilities. The company has also introduced special range of accessories for a more personalized appeal. These include chrome and piano black appliqués, body cladding, alloy wheels, portable grip track, high lift jack, roof top tent kit, wireless hand controlled winch and a tail mounted snack.

The new Thar is also being presented with camping gear at special pricing which includes a sleeping bag, monodome tent, folding chairs, backpack, snack tray, lantern torch, battery charger, etc. Buyers can also avail of a range of merchandise with a wide variety of Tee Shirts, shirts, jackets, umbrella and backpacks.