Mahindra Electric Pickup Truck Render – Based On New Design Language

The new family of Mahindra electric vehicles are based on a modular architecture and is estimated to have a driving range of over 400 kms

Between clearing up huge order backlogs of XUV700, ensuring the newly launched Scorpio N gets off on its feet smoothly, and tackling the chip shortage, Mahindra has its plate pretty much full. However, hectic day-to-day affairs doesn’t deter a big company from actively working on defining its future strategy.

The Indian UV specialist took a step into a new era when they unveiled 5 new electric vehicles earlier this year. While Mahindra has been dabbling with EVs for several years now, the 5 new products could be considered as the first serious attempt to make a dent in the fast growing global EV segment.

New Mahindra Electric Pickup Truck Render

These five new Mahindra electric cars usher in the brand’s future design identity which is being redefined under the new leadership of Pratap Bose. The vehicles are designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) and have global aspirations.

Though none of them are electric pickups, Rushlane’s design specialist Pratyush Rout has created a digital render based on the same design language. If it ever enters production, the vehicle will be made in India and eventually be sold in the domestic market, the primary target market will be North America where electric pickup trucks are gaining traction briskly.

The confident-looking Mahindra electric pickup seems like it has got what it takes to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the popular medium-sized pickups in the USA. Mahindra has finally decided to ditch the contentious Jeep-derived seven-slot grille design as it seeks to establish authenticity. Moreover, being EVs, the future Mahindras don’t really need a large air-intake area at the front.

New design language

The prominent LED lighting signature, new ‘M’ badge, high ground clearance, off-road tyres and a traditional double-cab profile render the truck an appealing road presence. Interiors and specifications will likely be similar to the new age Mahindra BEVs..

These new Mahindra electric cars are likely to take advantage of the company’s recent partnership with Volkswagen which allows usage of certain critical components from the German carmaker’s MEB electric platform. This move will keep the development costs low and lead time short, giving Mahindra a competitive edge over rivals like Rivian R1T.

The electric SUVs are currently being developed by Mahindra. Of the five, it is the Mahindra XUV700 Electric which is expected to be launched first. These five new Mahindra electric SUVs are expected to make their India debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Jan next year.