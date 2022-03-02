Mahindra Electric SUVs Concept 2nd Teaser – XUV300, XUV700, XUV900?

Last year, it was revealed that Mahindra will be launching 9 new products by 2026 including two born-electric vehicles

Even with ongoing challenges, Mahindra has been able to put its plans to action in most parts. Both new Thar and XUV700 have already received an overwhelming response. Other upcoming launches include new-gen Scorpio, Bolero and XUV300 and 5-door Thar. Enthusiasts are also eager to know how Mahindra will tackle the EV space.

Mahindra new EVs details

The EV race is expected to intensify phenomenally in coming years. Just like other carmakers, Mahindra will be looking to take an early lead in this space. The company already has E-Verito, but it hasn’t been able to establish itself as a popular electric car. To ensure a better market response, Mahindra will be pushing a more aggressive EV strategy in the near future.

It includes three new electric SUVs, which are expected to be launched during the period 2024 to 2027. These will be unveiled in July 2022. Part of the company’s ‘Born Electric Vision’, these electric SUVs have been designed by UK-based entity Mahindra Advance Design Europe (MADE).

It is currently headed by Pratap Bose, who had earlier worked at Tata Motors for around 14 years. He is credited with the design of several successful models such as Nexon, Harrier and new Safari. Below is the second teaser of the upcoming Mahindra Born Electric Vision SUVs concept.

An electrifying presence that feels so human, it can communicate with you. With our Mahindra Advanced Design Europe team, we reimagine ‘Born Emotional’. Unveiling soon in July 2022.

All three new electric SUVs will be utilizing an entirely new ‘Born Electric’ EV platform. One of these will be a compact SUV. It will be different from the electric version of XUV300 that was recently spotted on road tests. Second EV will be a midsize SUV, most likely the electric version of existing XUV700. There’s a strong possibility for this, as XUV700 platform supports EV powertrain.

Third EV product from Mahindra could be the XUV900 coupe. It will be the first four-door SUV coupe in the company’s portfolio. As far as design is concerned, XUV900 will be unlike any other Mahindra SUV we have seen thus far.

Mahindra EVs common features

Gonig by the teasers, it is apparent that Mahindra’s new electric SUVs will share quite a few styling bits. It includes C-shaped LED lights at front and rear. There will be variations, but the core design philosophy will be largely the same for all three electric SUVs.

As already seen with XUV700, a number of hi-tech features including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) can be expected with Mahindra’s electric SUVs. XUV700 comes with features such as front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, smart pilot assist, driver drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and traffic sign recognition. Several new ADAS features could be added to Mahindra’s new electric SUVs.

Range of these new electric SUVs could be around 400-500 km. Mahindra is expected to launch these at a competitive price point. Rivals will include the likes of Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and upcoming Maruti-Toyota electric SUV.