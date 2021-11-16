Mahindra Electric And Tractor, CVs To Get New Logo – Patent Leaks

Earlier, Mahindra had confirmed that the current ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for its commercial vehicle and farm equipment products

Mahindra recently introduced its new logo for its SUV portfolio which was launched along with the new XUV700 in September. This logo will eventually trickle down to every SUV in Mahindra’s lineup in the coming future. Apart from this, the homegrown automaker has filed trademarks for two more logos.

The two new logos will cater to two different segments of Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive arm. One of these logos is very similar to the ‘Twin Peaks’ revealed earlier this year for the SUV range. The main difference here is that in this logo, the right-angled triangles overlap with each other through their bases.

New Mahindra Logo for CVs, Tractors and Farm Equipments

It still forms the letter ‘M’. This logo could be used for the company’s commercial vehicle and farm equipment business. It is well-known that the automaker is planning big for the future and aims to invest Rs. 3000 crores for the farm equipment segment and Rs. 1,500 crores for various subsidiaries by FY24.

This new logo will serve as a completely new brand identity for commercial or battery-powered vehicles while also resembling the new ‘M’ logo for Mahindra SUVs. Not just this but Mahindra has also patented a new logo for its upcoming range of electric cars. In comparison to the first logo, this new one is a lot simple and denotes the letters ‘ME’ which should stand for ‘Mahindra Electric’.

EVs Under Mahindra

Mahindra has received this trademark after waiting for almost two years. To jog back one’s memory, Mahindra had filed this trademark for the new logo back in January 2020. Since then, a lot of activities have taken place. The EV arm of the company named Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) was formally merged with Mahindra in March this year in order to consolidate the brand’s EV vertical.

As per previous reports, Mahindra is planning to launch eight electric cars in India in the next five years. Out of these, four will be based on existing IC engine models and the rest will be brand new EVs which Mahindra terms as ‘Born EVs’. The company expects that by 2027, the Indian market is expected to have witnessed 20 percent penetration of electric SUVs.

Among the upcoming EVs from Mahindra, the eKUV100, based on KUV100, has been spotted testing on roads multiple times. The micro UV will be positioned as an entry-level electric car in the market upon its launch.

However, Mahindra hasn’t yet revealed a specific launch timeline for the battery-powered model. Other than this, the carmaker is also developing a fully-electric version of XUV300 to take on Tata Nexon EV. Mahindra also has plans to launch 5 door version of Thar and a new flagship SUV, likely to be named as XUV900.