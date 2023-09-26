Mahindra Issues Official Response to FIR Alleging No Airbags in Scorpio – Update

Mahindra Scorpio did not have any airbags installed – Claims owner of the SUV

In a significant development, an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, along with 12 other individuals in Kanpur. The filing comes in the wake of allegations pertaining to “false assurances” regarding the safety features of Mahindra vehicles. The complainant, Rajesh Mishra, is the father of the late Dr. Apoorv Mishra, who lost his life in a tragic car accident involving a Mahindra Scorpio.

Scorpio Owner Files FIR Against Anand Mahindra

Rajesh Mishra’s grievance, as detailed in the FIR, revolves around his purchase of a black Mahindra Scorpio valued at approximately Rs 17.40 lakh. He made this purchase in good faith, trusting the company’s extensive claims regarding the car’s features and safety, as conveyed through advertising and social media promotions by none other than Anand Mahindra himself. The vehicle was intended as a gift for his only son, Apoorv Mishra.

The unfortunate accident occurred on January 14, 2022, as Dr. Apoorv and his companions were returning to Kanpur from Lucknow. Despite all occupants diligently fastening their seat belts, the car collided with a divider due to reduced visibility caused by thick fog. Subsequently, the vehicle overturned multiple times, resulting in the tragic loss of Apoorv Mishra’s life right at the accident scene.

In his FIR, Rajesh Mishra contends that, had it not been for the assurances provided by the car dealership and the company in their advertisements, he would never have made the purchase. The complaint further alleges that, despite everyone wearing seat belts, the car’s airbags failed to deploy, directly contributing to the devastating loss of his son’s life. The FIR also claims that Mishra subsequently learned, through undisclosed sources, that the vehicle did not, in fact, possess the airbags as claimed.

Taking legal recourse, Mishra approached a local court, which has led to the registration of the FIR against Mahindra Chairman Anand Gopal Mahindra and 12 others. The charges encompass several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 420 (cheating), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 102-B (criminal intimidation).

Mahindra Responds – Update

Mahindra has issued an official statement in response to an FIR (First Information Report) filed on September 23, 2023, which pertains to a car accident incident dating back to January 2022. The case centers on allegations that a Mahindra Scorpio had no airbags, leading to a fatality. The company’s spokesperson provided clarification regarding the incident and the subsequent legal proceedings.

In their official statement, Mahindra emphasized that the incident in question is over 18 months old, having occurred in January 2022. The company acknowledged the allegations concerning the absence of airbags in the vehicle but sought to categorically reaffirm that the Scorpio S9 variant manufactured in 2020 did, in fact, include airbags as part of its safety features. Furthermore, the company stated that their internal investigation had found no evidence of airbag malfunction, and they pointed out that in rollover cases like the one mentioned, the frontal airbags typically do not deploy as per design standards.

Mahindra shared that they had undertaken a detailed technical investigation, completed by their expert teams in October 2022, to comprehensively examine the incident and the functionality of the vehicle’s safety systems. The statement noted that the matter is presently sub judice, indicating that it is currently before the courts for adjudication. Mahindra expressed their unwavering commitment to fully cooperate with the authorities for any further investigations that may be required. The company also conveyed their deepest condolences to the grieving family, demonstrating empathy for their loss.