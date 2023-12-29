Mahindra Official Statement – Scorpio N Accident In Which Owner Lost His Leg

Earlier this week, in an unfortunate accident, Mahindra Scorpio N owner lost his leg – He claimed it was due to mechanical failure of the SUV

In the wake of a recent controversy surrounding a Mahindra Scorpio-N accident, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has released an official statement addressing the concerns raised by unverified claims circulating on social media platforms and a YouTube video. The incident, which led to severe injuries to one of the passengers, has been a focal point of discussion, with allegations of mechanical failure and attempts to manipulate the investigation process.

Mahindra Scorpio N Accident – Owner says

During the incident involving the Mahindra Scorpio N, the front wheel assembly, along with the disc brake, became dislodged from the vehicle upon collision with roadside barriers. Tragically, as a result of this accident, the owner sustained the loss of their right leg.

Additionally, allegations surfaced from the owner, asserting that Mahindra attempted to influence the case by pressuring them to alter their statement given to the police. Complicating matters further, the car inexplicably caught fire six hours after the accident, coinciding with the disconnection of the vehicle’s battery.

Official Statement

In their official statement, Mahindra & Mahindra expressed their deepest empathy for the affected family and emphasized their unwavering commitment to customer safety. The company has been in contact with the involved customer for over a month, aiming to extend support and transparency throughout their initial investigation into the unfortunate episode. The key findings shared by Mahindra & Mahindra shed light on critical aspects of the incident:

Collision Severity at High Speed: Analysis of the vehicle’s connected car server data revealed a speed range of 105-122 km/h during the driving cycle. At 120 km/h, the collision generated a substantial 1350 kJ of energy, more than double the energy recorded at lower speeds. This elevated energy level increased the potential risks of injury and damage.

Impact of High Speed on Guard Penetration: The investigation attributed the extensive penetration of steel guards into the car to the exceptionally high speeds involved in the collision. The force led to the penetration of steel guard blades, resulting in the detachment of the front wheel joints.

Integrity of Ball Joint and Wheel: Contrary to claims of the ball joint detachment, the investigation findings indicated that the wheel became detached due to the high-impact collision. Notably, the ball joint remained intact, debunking the assertion of detachment before the impact. No scratch marks on the road surface suggested the detachment occurred during the collision, not before.

Dealership’s Involvement: The vehicle was under official jurisdiction and towed to a dealership situated 450 kilometers away. Mahindra & Mahindra clarified that the dealership had no plausible means to cause damage overnight, dismissing any indication of malicious intent to conceal or downplay the incident.

Mahindra & Mahindra reiterated their commitment to cooperating fully with any further investigation required, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and transparency in safeguarding the trust of their valued customers.

As a reputable Indian brand with a legacy spanning decades, Mahindra & Mahindra’s priority remains in sharing precise facts, understanding the inseparable link between their commitment to safety and the trust of their customers. The statement serves as a comprehensive response to the allegations surrounding the Scorpio-N incident, providing detailed insights into the findings of their investigation.

The case remains under the scrutiny of authorities, and Mahindra & Mahindra stands prepared to offer continued cooperation as necessary, reaffirming their dedication to ensuring customer safety and maintaining transparency in their processes.