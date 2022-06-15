Mahindra Owned Peugeot 2W Launches New 125cc Scooter

Peugeot Pulsion 125 is the French automaker’s small capacity maxi-scooter for the European market

Does the Peugeot Pulsion 125 scooter ring a bell? No? It was being tested for the Indian market in 2019. We had seen test mules too. But the plan did not materialise. It was dead in the water before it could be finalised and launched in India. Peugeot Two Wheelers is owned by India’s Mahindra Group. There are plans to launch Peugeot scooters in India. But no timeline is available.

Fast forwarding 3 years, Peugeot Pulsion 125 has been updated in Europe. The maxi scooter now complies with Euro 5 emission standards that are in effect in the European market. Along with compliance with emission standards, it also gets a slightly revised design and some feature upgrades. It also received some mechanical changes that put it against the popular Yamaha Aerox 155.

Peugeot Pulsion 125 Design

Peugeot gets a typical maxi style layout and design. It doesn’t look bulging and disproportionate and is quite sizable for its engine capacity. At front, it gets twin-pod headlight elements that get separate chambers for low beam and high beam. Powering these headlights are bright LED units. They also get LED DRLs flanking the headlights. Above the headlights, it gets a small visor housing the classic Peugeot Lion motif that gets a smoked finish.

Being a maxi-styled scooter, it carries forward the non step-through footboard. Even though step-through scooters have convenience going for it, non step-through floor boards have advantages too. This type of design layout liberates a lot of space inside the boot as the fuel tank is housed in the spine. This liberated boot space can be helpful in storing 2 helmets and then some more itineraries.

Non step-through floor boards found on maxi-styled scooters usually house the fuel tank. Since the fuel tank is housed in the spine, it doesn’t face as many constraints as opposed to fitting it inside the boot, for example. So, they are usually higher capacity fuel tanks and that’s exactly the case with Peugeot Pulsion 125 too. It gets a large 11.1L fuel tank that is larger than some street motorcycles’ fuel tanks.

Specs & Price

Pulsion 125 comes with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled and produces 14.6 PS at 8800 RPM and 12.4 Nm at 6900 RPM. If we take Yamaha’s Aerox 155 engine, it displaces 30 cc more and also comes with VVA technology. It makes 15 PS at 8000 RPM and 13.9 Nm at 6500 RPM from its R15 V4 derived engine.

Suspension duties at front is handled by 37 mm telescopic suspension with 95 mm suspension travel. At the rear, it gets twin shock absorbers with 90 mm suspension travel. It gets dual-channel ABS with 260 mm disc at front and a 210 mm disc at back.

In terms of features, it gets USB charging, keyless ignition, emergency brake lights and a small TFT display with smartphone connectivity and features like navigation and notification alerts. It is priced at EUR 4,549 (approx Rs. 3.70 lakh) and goes till EUR 4,899 (approx Rs. 3.98 lakh). Peugeot is highly unlikely to launch it in India because of the high price tag for a 125 cc maxi-scooter and competition like Yamaha Aerox 155.