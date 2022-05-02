Mahindra Sales April 2022 – Thar, XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300

Mahindra registered 23 percent growth in passenger sales in April 2022

Mahindra’s overall auto sales in April 2022 has seen increased. Demand across its passenger, commercial vehicle and three wheeler segment has grown significantly, as did the company’s exports. This was despite the fact that the company continues to face extreme shortage in supplies of semiconductors and other supply constraints due to the lockdown in China.

Total sales in the past month stood at 45,640 units. Passenger vehicle sales in April 2022 stood at 22,526 units, up 23 percent over 18,186 units sold in April 2021. Demand was high both in terms of the company’s utility vehicle and cars and van.

Mahindra Sales April 2022

Utility vehicle sales increased 22 percent to 22,168 units, up from 18,186 units sold in April 2021 while car and van sales saw a 262 percent jump from 99 units sold in April 2021 to 358 units sold in the past month. MoM sales however dipped 18.39 percent over 27,603 units sold in March 2022 leading to a 5,077 unit volume de-growth.

In the PV segment, Mahindra offers XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, etc. These were also the best selling Mahindra cars for the month. Mahindra also offers eVerito electric sedan, sales of which are included in the same segment.

In the commercial vehicle and three wheeler segment, Mahindra sales stood at 20,411 units in April 2022, up from 16,147 units sold in April 2021. Growth was seen across the LCV segments more particularly where its sub 2 Ton LCV and 3.5 T and MHCV sales were concerned.

Sales of sub 2T LCVs stood at 2,929 units, up 88 percent YoY over 1,561 units sold in April 2021. LCV sales in the 2T to 3.5T segments increased 13 percent YoY to 13,768 units, up from 12,210 units sold in April 2021.

There was a 112 percent increase in sales of Mahindra LCV 3.5T and MHCV which had stood at 333 units in April 2021 but increased to 705 units in the past month. Total exports on the other hand increased 35 percent to 2,703 units, up from 2,005 units shipped in April 2021.

Mahindra New-Gen Scorpio

Mahindra now gears up for the launch of the new Scorpio. It is likely to launch in June 2022 – in celebration of its 20th anniversary, as the first Scorpio was launched in June 2002. The new gen Scorpio will be of a completely new design and will share nothing with its current counterpart.

It will continue to be powered by the same 2.2 liter diesel and 2.0 liter petrol engines as seen on the Thar. Mahindra is also said to be working on a new pure electric range of SUVs currently termed ‘Born Electric Vision’. These models, designed and conceptualized at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK will be making their debut in July 2022.

Mahindra has introduced a price hike for its models from April 2022. This price hike is on the XUV300, Thar and XUV700. The company cites significant increase in input costs as reasons for this hike in prices. The Thar saw its prices increase by Rs 51,000 while XUV300 prices are now higher by upto Rs 41,000. Mahindra XUV700 prices have been increased by upto Rs 78,000.